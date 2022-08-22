Genshin Impression’s 3.0 Particular Program has already introduced the anticipated launch date for the patch 3.1 replace. Primarily based on the livestream bulletins, the upcoming patch 3.1 is predicted to reach on September 28, 2022.

Moreover, latest drip advertising has additionally confirmed the brand new characters who will more than likely debut within the patch 3.1 banners. Here’s a listing of the aforementioned figures:

The Sumeru leaks have already revealed Cyno and Nilou to be 5-star characters whereas Candace will probably be a 4-star addition. The next article will clarify all the pieces gamers have to know in regards to the patch 3.1 launch date and banner characters.

Up to date information on Genshin Impression 3.1 launch date and character banners

Anticipated dates for future patch updates (Picture by way of Genshin Impression)

Genshin Impression has already introduced the anticipated launch dates for future patches. Gamers can check out the chart above that was proven in the course of the 3.0 Particular Program. Primarily based on the official bulletins, patch 3.1 is predicted to launch on September 28, 2022.

In the meantime, builders have additionally shared the drip advertising of recent characters specifically: Cyno, Nilou, and Candace. The three.0 livestream and the latest posts by the builders have already confirmed the three.0 banners.

Therefore, the brand new characters from Sumeru are more than likely to debut within the upcoming patch 3.1 replace. It’s value noting that there is no such thing as a correlation between drip advertising and upcoming banners, therefore gamers are suggested to be looking out for extra future leaks or bulletins.

Newest leaks have confirmed the rarity of those characters, the place Cyno and Nilou are 5-star inclusions and Candace will probably be a 4-star. Surprisingly, the lattermost has been praised tons for her extraordinarily well-made character design regardless of her being a 4-star.

Cyno is without doubt one of the few Genshin Impression characters that was teased in a YouTube video titled Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail. He has additionally made a number of appearances in latest Sumeru-related movies. Whereas one video will reveal Cyno holding an Electro imaginative and prescient, there’s one other the place he has been proven sparring with Alhaitham with a polearm.

After witnessing all that within the official movies, followers can safely assume that Cyno will probably be a 5-star Electro polearm consumer.

The following Genshin Impression character is a dancer from Sumeru known as Nilou. She is a 5-star Hydro character who will seem on the three.1 banner and wield a Hydro imaginative and prescient. Broadly well-known for her dance and magnificence, people have nicknamed her the “Star of Zubayr Theater.”

Those that have watched the Sumeru trailer and the promotional video definitely will need to have caught a glimpse at her dance strikes.

Though followers who observe leaks will need to have heard tons about Candace, her character mannequin was by no means leaked. The drip advertising is the truth is the primary time that the Genshin Impression neighborhood has gotten an official have a look at the 4-star Hydro character.

The drip advertising posts reveal that she is a powerful particular person when it comes to power and obligation. She has been described because the guardian of the Aaru village. Moreover, Candace has additionally been known as the true descendant of King Deshret.

The most recent patch 3.0 will probably be launched in just a few days and gamers could have 5 weeks of time to study extra about these new Sumeru characters from leaks and bulletins. One ought to undoubtedly sit up for the most recent Sumeru content material and save Primogems for his or her future characters

