Genshin Impact 3.1’s update livestream is set to begin in just a few days on September 16, giving players their first look at Sumeru’s massive deserts. This update will expand the land of Dendro, and gamers will have a huge new area to explore. This region of Sumeru is packed with new enemies to take on, powerful bosses, and tons of hidden secrets. Players will want to tune into the livestream to learn all about this massive addition, and they won’t have to wait much longer for it to go live.

Genshin Impact players can find out more about the livestream’s date and the free rewards they will get for tuning in.

Genshin Impact 3.1 Special Program Announcement livestream date revealed

Version 3.1 Special Program Preview Dear Travelers,

The special program for Genshin Impact’s new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 9/16/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Enjoy redemption codes and other goodies! #GenshinImpact Version 3.1 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,The special program for Genshin Impact’s new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 9/16/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…Enjoy redemption codes and other goodies!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/MerAvicHuI

Genshin Impact’s official Twitter account has revealed the date of the game’s next Special Program Announcement to be September 16, 2022. The livestream will be broadcast at 8:00 am (UTC-4) on the game’s official Twitch channel. Players will also be able to watch the broadcast on Genshin’s YouTube channel later on. Fans who want to get the latest information about the game’s next update will want to make sure they mark the date of the broadcast on their calendars.

The 3.1 update livestream will detail a ton of new content, mostly focusing on the massive addition of Sumeru’s desert region. This region covers a wide range of the Sumeru map, giving players the opportunity to explore a totally new area populated with quests, enemies, treasure, and bosses.

Fans will also learn about the new characters arriving in the 3.1 update, like Cyno, Nilou, and Candace. All three of these characters bring a very unique kit, and players won’t want to miss out on their reveals.

The stream will likely last around 30-45 minutes. Over the course of the stream, players will also learn about the new events coming during the 3.1 update and the powerful 5-star signature weapons for Cyno and Nilou. With Sumeru’s deserts being so massive, players will want to pay close attention to any hints that can help them navigate these shifting sands.

As you can see, the Version 3.1 is planned for September 28th. And you know what else happens on September 28th? Genshin’s 2nd Anniversary. I hope they did this on purpose & that it means the 3.1 Livestream will have anniversary news this time around! As you can see, the Version 3.1 is planned for September 28th. And you know what else happens on September 28th? Genshin’s 2nd Anniversary.I hope they did this on purpose & that it means the 3.1 Livestream will have anniversary news this time around! https://t.co/cCRM6hWeq1

It’s likely that this livestream will also include information about the game’s next anniversary, as it is set to take place on the same day the 3.1 update launches. Fans will want to keep an eye out for details regarding the upcoming celebration. Last year’s celebrations received a lot of backlash, so players may be in for some amazing rewards during Genshin Impact’s second anniversary.

Genshin 3.1 Livestream is on Friday, I still have my 1st examinations that day help… PLS TELL ME THE LIVESTREAM IS GOING TO BE AT NIGHT IN PHILIPPINE TIME PLS 😭😭😭😭

Fans will also want to tune into the livestream to grab Primogem redemption codes. Players can gather up to 300 Primogems simply by tuning into the livestream and redeeming the codes, making it a great way to gather extra rolls for upcoming banners. With so many reveals coming in the 3.1 livestream, gamers will want to make sure they are prepared for its arrival on September 16.

Genshin Impact 3.1’s livestream is set to begin in just a few days.

Edited by Siddharth Satish