Genshin Impact 3.0 Sumeru teasers summary: Everything to know

Genshin Influence builders have introduced the official dates for the three.0 Particular Program. The group has been ready for the patch 3.0 replace and Sumeru’s launch for therefore lengthy.

The Sumeru preview teaser has already defined some issues about Sumeru and its final lacking Dendro factor. The teaser additionally explains a lot about Sumeru’s terrain, its inhabitants, and cultural variations. Together with the three.0 Particular Program announcement, officers have uploaded a brand new Sumeru Promotional video.

Sumeru appears to be like expansive in Genshin Influence 3.0

Genshin Influence followers have been ready for a brand new playable area and a brand new factor for the longest time. Officers have already uploaded three teasers, every explaining completely different features of Sumeru, to keep up the hype created by the posts and leaks. Every teaser video will probably be lined individually within the article.

SUMERU PREVIEW TEASER 1: The Fascinating Dendro Aspect

The primary Sumeru Preview Teaser explains Dendro being the most recent addition to elemental reactions. The Dendro factor will lastly be formally launched in patch 3.0 and convey new elemental reactions. Dendro has three essential elemental reactions and 4 sub-reactions. Here’s a record of all the brand new elemental reactions:

Bloom [main reactions]

Burning [main reactions]

Catalyze [main reactions]

Hyperbloom

Burgeon

Unfold

Worsen

Sumeru is presently the most important area, even larger than Liyue and Mondstadt mixed. Fortuitously, Sumeru’s terrain is crammed with many mechanisms that may assist Vacationers journey round swiftly. For example, Genshin Influence followers can traverse round utilizing a grappling-type capability or use parts on lilypad-shaped platforms to make use of them as bounce pads.

Electro Regisvine and Floating Mushroom (Picture through Genshin Influence)

The teaser additionally exhibits two new sorts of Sumeru enemies, similar to Electro Regisvine and Floating Mushrooms, that gamers may need to farm for future Sumeru characters.

SUMERU PREVIEW TEASER 2: Of Rain and Sand

Whereas the primary teaser was extra about Denro and elemental reactions, the second Sumeru Preview Teaser focuses extra on Sumeru’s unique terrain. Based mostly on the second teaser, Genshin Influence followers study that Sumeru is split into two main elements – the Rainforest and the Desert.

Beginning with the Rainforest, the panorama gives a picture of infinite mountains in comparison with Liyue or Inazuma. The entire rainforest is roofed with giant historical tree branches within the tropics and humid climate.

Nevertheless, the huge rainforest additionally has many unknown areas forming its ecosystem. Transferring ahead with the desert, this a part of Sumeru is crammed with storms, oases, and sacred ruins that maintain main historic parts.

Sumeru – Rainforest and Desert (Picture through Genshin Influence)

Followers may also get a touch in regards to the first quest they’ll encounter after they enter Sumeru. The hunt has one thing to do with little spirits that youngsters can solely see. The little spirits would need the traveler’s assist to unravel the present disaster hidden within the forest’s depths.

SUMERU PREVIEW TEASER 3: Prelude to Knowledge

The third Sumeru Preview Teaser lets followers look nearer on the essential metropolis and different elements of Sumeru. The teaser primarily focuses on Sumeru’s tradition. Based mostly on the teaser, Sumeru folks think about data as a useful resource, and it’s also used as a type of foreign money utilizing a gnosis-powered legacy referred to as the Akasha system. It’s also discovered that Sumeru Akademiya is the principle governing physique and handles all state affairs.

The newest Genshin Influence teaser additionally showcases many new enemy sorts that gamers will encounter sooner or later. These enemies could be discovered within the Rainforest and Desert elements of Sumeru.

Additionally Learn

Story Continues under

The teaser additionally discloses the mercenary group referred to as the Eremites within the Dendro area. They’re impartial faction that depends on knowledge and energy. Lastly, throughout the finish of the teaser, many upcoming Sumeru characters have been formally proven to the group.

New Genshin Influence characters similar to Tighnari, Alhaitham, Cyno, Nilou, Nahida, and Dehya’s character design is showcased, which might point out their debut in future patch updates.