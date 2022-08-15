Genshin Impact 3.0 release date, upcoming banner order, and more

Genshin Affect is all set to welcome its largest replace of the 12 months. Model 3.0 is scheduled to herald a complete of 4 new characters and three rerun banners for everybody to roll their primogems.

Sometimes, all the group is hyped not just for the characters, but in addition the general content material that revolves round a wholly new location, weapons, artifacts, and far more.

The brand new location, Sumeru, will launch alongside the three.0 replace on August 24, 2022. On the identical time, gamers will both be capable to roll for the brand new characters, Tighnari and Collei, or relish the returning Occasion Want of Zhongli. The next article lists every thing value wanting ahead to within the upcoming 3.0 replace.

Upcoming banners, weapons, and different content material in Genshin Affect 3.0

1) Banners and launch order

Tighnari and Zhongli as proven within the sport (Picture through Genshin Affect)

Each Tighnari and Zhongli will seem within the first part of the Genshin Affect 3.0 replace. Alongside them, one other new character named Collei shall be featured as a 4-star Dendro Bow wielder, just like Tighnari. It will mark Zhongli’s fourth rerun, permitting each outdated and new gamers to get some of the highly effective defensive models within the sport.

Within the second part, the featured banners can have Ganyu and Kokomi as returning 5-star characters. Nonetheless, the brand new Electro Claymore wielder, Dori, may also make her debut because the featured 4-star in each banners.

For the reason that runtime of Genshin Affect banners has at all times been 20 days, gamers can count on Ganyu and Kokomi’s banners to be launched someplace round August 13.

2) Weapons and artifacts

All upcoming 4-star weapons in Sumeru (Picture through Genshin Affect)

Alongside Tighnari, HoYoverse may also be placing up his signature weapon in a unique banner. Nonetheless, it is not going to be the one new arrival in Genshin Affect 3.0. There shall be a number of different 4-star weapons with the Sumeru replace, most of which shall be free to amass.

The next are the names of the brand new weapons alongside their rarity:

Hunter’s Path Bow: 5 star.

Finish of the Line Bow: 4 star.

King’s Squire Bow: 4 star.

Fruit of Achievement Catalyst: 4 star.

Moonpiercer Polearm: 4 star.

Forest Regalia Claymore: 4 star.

Sparwood Blade Sword: 4 star.

A brand new artifact set may also develop into obtainable for farming, referred to as the Deepwood Recollections set. It can present the next perks:

2 laptop set: Dendro DMG Bonus +15%.

4 PC set: After Elemental Abilities or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro RES shall be decreased by 30% for eight seconds. This impact could be triggered even when the equipping character is just not on the sphere.

New artifact set, Deepwood Recollections (Picture through HoYoverse)

One other new Genshin Affect artifact set shall be referred to as Gilded Goals, which is able to grant the next perks:

2 laptop set: Elemental Mastery +80.

4 laptop set: Inside eight seconds of triggering an Elemental Response, the character equipping this can acquire buffs primarily based on the Elemental Sort of the opposite celebration members. ATK is elevated by 14% for every celebration member whose Elemental Sort is similar because the equipping character, and Elemental Mastery is elevated by 50 for each celebration member with a unique Elemental Sort. Every of the aforementioned buffs will rely as much as three characters. This impact could be triggered as soon as each eight seconds. The character who equips this may nonetheless set off its results when not on the sphere.

Gilded Goals artifact set (Picture through Genshin Affect)

The discharge of Sumeru may also be accompanied by new occasions, places, mobs, and executives.

