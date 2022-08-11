Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream countdown, link, and expected announcements

The Genshin Affect 3.0 livestream will initially air at 8:00 am (UTC-4) on August 13, 2022, on Twitch, as formally confirmed by HoYoverse. This Particular Program has been one thing that Vacationers have been wanting ahead to for some time, particularly because it includes a model new area with an entire new solid of characters.

Many want to see the Genshin Affect 3.0 livestream because it occurs, so this text will embrace a countdown for his or her comfort. The countdown included right here is solely for the 8:00 am (UTC-4) time and would not issue the following YouTube rerun into consideration.

Genshin Affect 3.0 livestream particulars

Model 3.0 Particular Program Preview Pricey Vacationers,

The particular program will premiere on the official Twitch on 8/13/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

>>>twitch.television/genshinimpacto… It is going to function juicy particulars about V3.0. It is going to additionally "drop" some redemption codes & extra! #GenshinImpact

The above tweet serves because the official announcement relating to the Genshin Affect 3.0 livestream’s date and time. The data incorporates:

It is written within the yr/month/day format. For simplicity, readers ought to know that the upcoming Particular Program will air at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on August 13, 2022. The tweet additionally features a hyperlink to the official Twitch account that may air the Genshin Affect 3.0 livestream.

Those that miss the Twitch Particular Program can see it on the official YouTube account round 12:00 (UTC-4). The official Twitch account would not save movies, however their YouTube account does for gamers’ comfort.

Countdown

The above countdown is for the 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on August 13, 2022 time supplied by HoYoverse. If any delay occurs, it will not be mirrored on this countdown. That mentioned, it ought to nonetheless function a superb visualization of when gamers can count on to see the brand new Particular Program because it goes dwell.

If it says “Countdown to the three.0 Particular Program,” then the Genshin Affect 3.0 livestream hasn’t begun but. Any time displayed under might be how a lot time is left till it does air.

Equally, if it says “The three.0 Particular Program has began,” then which means gamers ought to already be capable to see the Particular Program until a delay occurs.

Anticipated bulletins

Gamers are continually vying free Primogems, an important in-game useful resource (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Initially, there might be new Redeem Codes to make use of. It has been a constant a part of each prior Particular Program and is commonly one of many principal explanation why some Vacationers tune into these Particular Applications. The Genshin Affect 3.0 livestream also needs to function three Redeem Codes that add as much as 300 Primogems.

Apart from that, there are a couple of different predictable additions to see on this Particular Program, equivalent to:

New characters and their talents, together with Tighnari, Collei, and Dori who’re confirmed for the roster

Dendro showcase

Sumeru showcase

Varied new occasions, equivalent to Carving of Innocence

The total contents of the upcoming Particular Program have not been leaked but. Whether or not there is a shock thrown in or not is at present unknown. Vacationers simply want to recollect that it’ll air at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on August 13, 2022.

