HoYoverse will quickly hit a brand new milestone as Genshin Influence approaches its second anniversary. With the controversy that arose through the first celebration, the neighborhood has fairly excessive expectations on how the officers will plan to have fun the milestone.

Officers introduced that they’ve adjusted the length of future patches and it is no coincidence that patch 3.1 will launch on the identical day as their second anniversary.

Based mostly on the official bulletins, Genshin Influence may have its second anniversary and launch patch 3.1 on September 28, 2022. Current leaks reveal the kind of occasions and rewards that the second anniversary will carry.

Launch date for Genshin Influence anniversary 2022

Hosts of the 2021 anniversary (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Genshin Influence was launched on September 28, 2020 and this 12 months marks its second anniversary. The upcoming patch 3.1 replace will even go reside on this momentous event.

As well as, gamers will even have fun Kamisato Ayaka’s birthday, which falls on the identical day. Current leaks have revealed some occasions organized in-game for the Genshin Influence neighborhood.

The brand new occasion will take gamers to Mondstadt to have fun a competition known as “Weinlesefest”. The competition is held to have fun the harvest of grapes which can be used for wine manufacturing.

Genshin Influence 3.1 leaks anniversary occasions and rewards

[3.1 Beta] Register (?) occasion property

[3.1 Beta] Register (?) occasion property

(STC)

Dependable sources have claimed that the second anniversary will even maintain a sign-in occasion the place gamers will obtain rewards for logging into the sport. The tweet above exhibits some leaked photographs that resemble buildings from totally different areas of Tevyat. Current leaks have additionally revealed that the each day sign-in occasion will likely be known as the Path of Gleaming Jade.

Each day login rewards from first anniversary (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The brand new competition Weinlesefest will even host a collection of occasions the place gamers may have an opportunity to acquire a brand new 4-star polearm, “Shifting Windblade,” without cost. Those that attended the primary anniversary acquired round 1600 Primogems and one thing related will be anticipated from the second.

The primary anniversary additionally featured an internet live performance on Twitch and YouTube. Therefore, there’s a ton of on-line confusion as as to whether HoYoverse will do the identical for the second anniversary. Waffle, probably the most credible leakers locally, has positively confirmed that gamers will get one other live performance in 2022.

Lastly, similar to the primary anniversary, gamers can anticipate to obtain an anniversary unique wind glider as a reward. Nonetheless, the leaker neighborhood is but to substantiate any new wind gliders coming in-game.

Tokyo Gameshow 2022 is scheduled to go reside from September 15-18, 2022. It’s extremely potential that HoYoverse will take part within the upcoming gameshow and launch a video or teaser concerning the second anniversary. Gamers may also achieve extra perception concerning the new patch 3.1 replace. Total, the brand new patch and the second anniversary have tons of content material to stay up for sooner or later

