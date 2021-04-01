Gensets Market in India – Industry Analysis, Share and Forecast Report by 2030

The valuation of the market is predicted to rise from $554.5 million in 2019 to $855.1 million by 2030. Furthermore, the market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2030. Based on application, the Indian gensets market is divided into industrial, residential, and commercial categories. Amongst these, the commercial category recorded the highest growth in the market in the past years and the trend will continue in the forthcoming years as well.

In the years to come, the commercial category will dominate the Indian gensets market, under segmentation by application. The installation rate of gensets is rising rapidly in restaurants, telecom towers, hospitals, hotels, malls, and various other commercial settings. With the growth of the telecom, healthcare, retail, and hospitality sectors, an increasing number of gensets will be installed.

The highest value CAGR in the Indian gensets market, of 14.0%, is predicted to be seen by gensets with an above-400 cc engine capacity. The commercial and industrial sectors, where the electricity requirement is always high, require gensets with a higher engine capacity, for reliable operations. Moreover, if the power load increases suddenly, higher-engine-capacity gensets are able to respond quickly.

India Gensets Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Power Rating

Below 6 kVA

6 kVA–10 kVA

11 kVA–15 kVA

By Power Requirement

Prime Power

Backup Power

By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Engine Capacity

Below 110 cc

110 cc–200 cc

201 cc–400 cc

By Fuel Type