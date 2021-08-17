Genomics Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Genomics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global genomics market reached a strong growth in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Genomics refers to the study of the function, structure, and inheritance of the genome of an organism. It addresses the intrarelationship of all genes for identifying their combined influence on the overall development. It involves several systems, consumables, software and services for the diagnosis, drug discovery, and development of precision medicine. Some of the technologies utilized for genomics include nucleic acid extraction, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and single-cell genomics analysis.

Request Free Sample Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/genomics-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market. Besides this, genomic data is widely used to produce targeted and personalized medicines and study the growth of military genomics across clinical workflows. This, in confluence with an increasing utilization of genetically modified (GM) plants and organisms in the agriculture sector, is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements like the introduction of genomics-based tests and apps and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of bioinformatics are also supporting the market growth.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/genomics-market

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

23andMe Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Illumina Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

PerkinElmer Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Breakup by Component:

Products Instruments and Software Consumables and Reagents

Services Core Genomics Services NGS-Based Services Biomarker Translation Services Computational Services Others



Breakup by Application:

Functional Genomics

Epigenomics

Biomarkers Discovery

Pathway Analysis

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Sequencing

Microarray

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Research Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports by IMARC Group

http://crweworld.com/india/delhi/north-delhi/localnews/markets/2101485/india-tea-market-share-in-india-2021-price-size-growth-trends-and-forecast-2026



https://v4-bootstrap.phpfox.com/blog/7325/india-tea-market-size-2021-share-growth-analysis-trends-and-outlook-2026/



https://www.vietnamta.vn/blog/27882/india-tea-market-trends-2021-industry-growth-share-size-demand-and-forecast/



https://www.alloblak.com/read-blog/21792_india-tea-market-analysis-2021-26-size-share-demand-and-opportunity.html



https://www.dewiring.com/read-blog/63998_india-tea-market-2021-price-trends-top-companies-investment-growth-demand-and-fo.html



http://crweworld.com/usa/ny/wyoming/localnews/tech/2101510/project-portfolio-management-market-report-2021-industry-analysis-share-size-and-forecast-till-2026



https://dailygram.com/index.php/blog/961784/project-portfolio-management-market-2021-26-share-size-growth-key-players-a/



http://marketresearchindustrysize.weebly.com/blog/project-portfolio-management-market-trends-2021-26-industry-size-share-analysis-and-outlook



https://global-market-research-report.mystrikingly.com/blog/project-portfolio-management-market-growth-2021-26-outlook-demand-key

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800