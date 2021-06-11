Genomics Market is Thriving Worldwide at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2021-2028 with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, QIAGEN, BGI

The genomics market was valued at US$ 19,084.74 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 49,996.15 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The major factors driving to the growth of the market are growing government support, rising number of genomics studies, declining sequencing cost, and increasing genomics applications. However, the dearth of skilled professionals is restricting the genomics market growth.

Scientists are collaborating to generate and share genomic sequence data information and apply it to disease diagnosis and control efforts. The US is increasing its ability to track the mutations of novel coronavirus with genomic sequencing as experts warned that new variants drive up number of cases and hospitalizations. For instance, the US ranked 43rd in genome sequencing project by sequencing 3% of the sample, according to the GISAID Initiative, a global genome sequencing database project. The sequencing of the genome can aid in the fight against COVID-19 outbreak and the newly emerging variants.

(**Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis**)

To Know How COVID-19 Pandemic Will Impact Global Genomics Market | Get a Sample Copy of Report, Click Here:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000730/

Key Players of Global Genomics Market:

Illumina, Inc.

Danaher

HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

General Electric Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

QIAGEN

BGI

Genomics Market – by Technology

Sequencing

Microarray

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Others

Genomics Market – by Product & Services

Instruments/Systems

Consumables

Services

Genomics Market – by Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Precision/Personalized Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

Genomics Market – by End User

Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Geographically, a well-developed infrastructure of the global Genomics market, its knowledge, the regulatory framework are some of the factors that are driving the global market of North Americans, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and the Latin Americans The market is improving rapidly due to the growing Genomics industry in these regions and is the main driver of market growth.

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click here @

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000730/

Reasons for buying Genomics market research report.

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth.

It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the Genomics market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future.

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments.

The Insight Partners has recently announced the addition of a new research report to its database entitled Global Genomics Market. It provides a clear understanding of the subject and has accumulated demanding primary and secondary research techniques. These two methods anticipate the collaboration of accurate data related to market dynamics, historical events and the current scenario. In addition, the report also has a SWOT that regulates the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats that affect different market segments in general.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com