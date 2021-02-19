Genomics Market is expected to grow USD 49,996.15 million at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2027- Agilent Technologies Inc., Eurofins Scientific, QIAGEN, BGI

The genomics market was valued at US$ 19,084.74 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 49,996.15 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Genomics Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import, and export for all major regions across the world. The report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state of the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

The major factors driving the growth of the market are growing government support, rising number of genomics studies, declining sequencing cost, and increasing genomics applications. However, the dearth of skilled professionals is restricting the genomics market growth.

Download Exclusive Sample PDF of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000730/

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Genomics Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Illumina, Inc.

Danaher

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

General Electric Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

QIAGEN

BGI

Genomics Market Segmental Overview:

The report specifically highlights the Genomics market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

The report specifically highlights the Genomics market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

Based on end-user, the genomics market is segmented into research centers, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. The research centers segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during 2020–2027.

To comprehend global Genomics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and South Africa)

Reasons to Buy:

The nature of Genomics business opportunities has grown in complexity with the industry evolving at a greater pace, making it increasingly difficult to go without adequate information on markets and companies. Gain a complete understanding of the Global Genomics industry through the comprehensive analysis Evaluate the pros and cons of investing/operating in country-level Genomics markets through reliable forecast model results Identify potential investment/contract/expansion opportunities Drive your strategies in the right direction by understanding the impact of the latest trends, market forecasts on your Genomics business Beat your competition through information on their operations, strategies, and new projects Recent insights on the Genomics market will help users operating in the market to initiate transformational growth

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click here @

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000730/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com