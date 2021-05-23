Genomics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global Genomics market is forecast to reach USD 47.23 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for genetically modified plants and animals and a reduction in the price of genetic procedures are boosting the growth of the market.

The market is witnessing an increased demand owing to the massive change in technology. The development of innovative machines and increased spending on research is further propelling the demand. The government is taking initiatives to encourage the growth of the market. The growing trend of personalized medicine is also another trend impacting market demand. However, the high cost of the genomic instruments and regulatory guidelines are hampering the growth of the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the worldwide population in radical ways. In several nations, geriatric people are facing the maximum dangers and challenges in dire situation. Even though people of all age groups are at risk of getting infected by COVID-19, elderly people face a substantial risk of getting severely ill in the event of contracting COVID-19, owing to physiological changes that follow with aging and probable underlying health conditions. More than 95.0% of deaths owing to the disease occurred in people aged than 60 years. Over 50.0% of all casualties involved people aged 80 years or older. It has been found that 8 out of 10 fatalities are happening in individuals with no less than one comorbidity, especially in those with hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, as well as with other chronic underlying conditions.

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Inc., Qiagen, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and GE Healthcare, among others.

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Genomics market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Genomics market on the basis of deliverables, technology, application, end user, and region:

Deliverables Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Products Instrument Reagent

Services Core Genomics Biomarker Translation NGS-Based Computational Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sequencing

PCR

Microarray

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostics

Precision Medicine

Drug Discovery and Development

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Research centers and government institute

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

