Genomics Market 2021 Production, Revenue, Key Manufacturers Analysis-Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Eurofins, Qiagen,Agilent Technologies , BGI, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher, GE Healthcare etc.

The genomics market is expected to reach US$ 32,995.3 million by 2025 from US$ 14,728.6 million in 2017; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2018 to 2025.

In March 2018, SynbiCITE (UK) received around US$ 17.6 million (£13M) grants and US$ 318.5 million (£234M) private investment. Importantly, SynbiCITE is made for increasing synbio applications in the UK. The SynbiCITE has supported the synbio at the national level for the increase of gene synthesis applications.

Thus, a huge investment made by the government, companies are expected to increase the growth of the global genomics market over the forecast years.

Globally, the gene synthesis has set the benchmark with its innovations and dynamic results. The industry has attracted various global leaders to invest in gene synthesis. For instance, in November 2017, Bolt Threads raised US$123 million in Series D funding that was led by Ballie Gifford along with the others such as Formation above 8, Founders Fund, Fidelity Management, Research Company, and Temasek. Allen & Company LLC. Bolt Threads also announced in TechCrunch that it has added to the amount for the Series D round, to sum up, the amount of US$213 million.

Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Eurofins

Qiagen

Agilent Technologies

BGI

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Danaher

GE Healthcare.

Global Genomics Market – By Technology

Sequencing

Microarray

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Others

Global Genomics Market– By Product & Services

Instruments/Systems

Consumables

Services

Global Genomics Market– By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Precision/Personalized Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

Global Genomics Market– By End User

Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Genomics Market Important Factors:

Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.

Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks. Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges.

Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges. Industry Trends: United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook.

United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook. Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area

By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.

Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis. Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.

By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography. Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.

