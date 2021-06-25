Genomics In Cancer Care Market Report Global Size, SWOT Analysis, Industry Growth, Top Key Players, Regional Revenue by 2027

Rising incidence of cancer is one of the significant factors influencing the growth of the genomics in cancer care market.

Market Size – USD 11.89 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 16.3%, Market Trends –Advancement in technology.

The Global Genomics in Cancer Care Market is forecasted to reach USD 39.94 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The genomics in cancer research market is observing high demand attributed to the rising incidence of cancer. Cancer has a significant impact on society in the U.S. and across the globe. It has been estimated that 1,735,350 new disease cases were diagnosed in the U.S., and 609,640 people suffered death from the disease. The number of new incidences of the disease is 439.2 per 100,000 men and women annually, and the number of cancer-related morbidities is 163.5 per 100,000 men and women annually. Moreover, it has been estimated that in 2017, 15,270 children and adolescents in the age range of 0-19 years were diagnosed with disease, out of which 1,790 suffered death owing to the disease. In the year 2017, an estimated USD 147.30 billion was spent on cancer care in the US.

Ask for Sample Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3712

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it essential to repurpose the operating rooms for surgeries into intensive care units (ICUs) and pushed hospitals to accommodate patients beyond their full capacity of beds. As a result, in several cases, cancer patients were categorized as non-urgent. Further, the psychological influence of postponed disease diagnosis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be undermined as when psychological, physical, and social health of patients are handled in a positive way, chances of patients’ survival have been seen to improve from a state of illness towards recovering from the disease. COVID-19 has had a significant and negative impact on cancer treatment and research, making a new health emergency for cancer patients’ management a necessity.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Pharmaceutical companies are making use of the available genomic information in personalized medicine, which is forecasted to significantly impact the growth of the market. The reduction in the cost of sequencing has enabled whole-genome sequencing at a very affordable price, which has made it more attractive to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Genome sequencing held a significant share of genomics in the cancer care market in 2019 due to its adoption of whole-genome sequencing and application of the sequence databases for disease prognosis and screening.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) has several advantages, which are boosting the demand for genomics in the cancer care market. The reaction is simple, easy to understand, and also produces results quickly. The technique is very sensitive, with the potential to produce billions of copies of a certain product for cloning, sequencing, and analysis. Thus, it finds its use in analyzing alterations of gene expression levels in tumors, microbes, or other disease states.

North America contributed to the largest genomics in cancer care market share in 2019. The market dominance is owing to the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare diagnostic facilities, the surging incidence of cancer, and the enactment of numerous initiatives for raising awareness about the disease in the region.

Key participants include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Qiagen, GE Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Illumina Inc., Cancer Genetics Inc., Sigma Aldrich, and Perkin Elmer, among others.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3712

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global genomics in cancer care market on the basis of product type, technology, application, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Instruments

Consumables

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

PCR

Genome Sequencing

Nucleic Acid Extraction & Purification

Microarray

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Diagnostics

Personalized Medicine

Drug Discovery & Development

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/genomics-in-cancer-care-market

Major Highlights of the Report:

The latest report offers a vivid depiction of the global Genomics In Cancer Care Market business sphere, with prime focus on its fundamental operations, industrial chain analysis, current and future market trends, as well as the prominent growth opportunities.

The report includes critical information on the present and historical market scenarios. Such information is used by market analysts to forecast the likely market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The strategic marketing recommendations, vital information related to the new market entrants, and the expansion plans of various business verticals are expected to help the reader visualize the competitive edge of the market.

Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available based on the client’s requirements. For more details, kindly connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is suited to meet your requirements.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

Reports and Data | Web: https://www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news

Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Protein Binding Assays Market Growth Factors

Influenza Diagnostics Market Competitive Analysis

Influenza Diagnostics Market Future Growth

Influenza Diagnostics Market Trends