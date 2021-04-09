Genomics in Cancer Care Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 15.25% and Forecast to 2027

Genomics in Cancer Care Market is valued at USD 12210.1 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 32976.7 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 15.25% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Genomics in Cancer Care–

Advanced genomic testing is designed to help in recognizing the DNA variations which may cause the growth of a specific tumor. Information about genomic mutations that are unique to individual cancer may help doctors to identify treatments designed to target those mutations. Genomics is basically an investigation of grouping of letters in the DNA and how each string exchanges data to help cells in the body framework to work appropriately. In cancer, minor changes in these hereditary letters can change the importance of what a genomic word implies. An adjustment in single letter can move the cell to make a protein that won’t enable the cell to work appropriately. The investigation of malignancy genome has uncovered numerous variations from the norm in qualities that has driven the development of numerous different kinds of diseases.

Global genomics in cancer care market report is segmented on the basis of product, application, technology and regional & country level. Based on product, global genomics in cancer care market is classified as instruments, consumables, and services. Based upon application, global genomics in cancer care market is classified into diagnostics, personalized medicines, drug discovery & development, and research. Based upon technology, global genomics in cancer care market is classified as genome sequencing, PCR, microarrays, nucleic acid extraction & purification, and others.

The regions covered in this Genomics in Cancer Care Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Genomics in Cancer Care is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global genomics in cancer care market report covers prominent players likeBeckman Coulter Inc., Illumina, Inc., Affymetrix, Roche Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Cancer Genetics Inc., Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Labs, Pacific Biosciences, Quest Diagnostics, Sigma Aldrich, Luminex, Thermo Fisher scientific, Oxford Gene Technology., PerkinElmer, Qiagen, GE Healthcare and others.

Market Dynamics–

Rising demand for personalized medicine for the molecular characterization of cancer, increased healthcare expenditure, rapid development in therapeutics and diagnostic procedures and high prevalence of cancer across the globe are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. According to World Health Organization, the global cancer burden has enhanced to 18.1 million new cases. The number of deaths due to cancer was 9.6 million in 2018. However, the low rate of adoption of genomics in cancer care in the developing economies and the high cost associated with it is estimated to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period.

North America is Expecetd to Dominate the Global Genomics in Cancer Care Market.

North America holds a dominating position in the global genomics in cancer care market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The market growth in North America is driven by the presence of refined research & development infrastructure for the researchers, large pool of patients suffering from cancer and high healthcare expenditure by the individuals in this region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to reach significant growth due to the increased penetration rate of these technologies and improving research and development expenditure by the biopharma industries in this region within the forecast period.

Market Segmentation: –

By Product Type:

Instruments

Consumables

Services

By Application:

Diagnostics

Personalized medicine

Drug discovery & development

Research

By Technology:

Genome sequencing

PCR

Microarrays

Nucleic acid extraction & purification

Other

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America US. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



