Genshin Impact’s Genius Invokation TCG is a brand new card game mode confirmed to debut in Version 3.3. Unfortunately, most details about the game are still unknown. The clip of Genius Invokation TCG from the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream was quite brief, leading Travelers to rely on leaks for more details.

This article will cover the official news first before diving into the leaks. Content related to the latter topic is subject to change, especially since they’re nothing but text leaks at the moment. They come from credible sources, so that’s something for readers to remember.

Genshin Impact’s Genius Invokation TCG: Official news and leaks

The official trailer for the Genius Invokation TCG can be seen in the above video. This clip was a small part of the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream, and it primarily serves as a brief advertisement for this new game mode.

HoYoverse was mostly vague with how all of this works. However, they did confirm that this card game will be playable in Genshin Impact 3.3. The trailer also contains a very brief showcase of the gameplay and an announcement that it includes PvE and PvP.

PvP will include no rewards and is primarily done for fun. This trailer also confirms that the cards are obtainable via gameplay, so players aren’t buying them with real-life money.

Related Genius Invokation TCG leaks

Unsurprisingly, there are several leaks related to the new trading card game. These leaks are entirely text-based, so this section of the article will summarize the important parts. The above series of leaks were released before the new gameplay footage was dropped, so let’s see how accurate they are:

Character card zones do exist

HP does exist (it’s on the top left of the card)

Charge does exist (it’s on the right side of the card)

Statuses and Elemental Bursts also exist

Support zone is shown to be off to the side of the character zones

A visualization of HP and Charge (Image via HoYoverse)

Other interesting aspects of the leak reference:

Artifact and equipment cards

Players draw two cards every round

Hands are limited to ten cards

These aspects of the previous compilation of leaks can’t be verified by the quick clip released to the public.

Other text leaks also mention intriguing details about Genshin Impact’s Genius Invokation TCG:

Some characters have an easy and hard difficulty

Players win when the opponent has no more character cards

Players can discard a card to change an element from their dice

There is one more compilation of text leaks to cover quickly.

Here is a concise summary:

Players draw five cards at the start

One character is active

Players roll eight Elemental Dice (the seven regular elements plus an Omni-elemental one)

Some playable characters are opponents

There are challenges

It’s still far too early to see if all of this will be confirmed in a trailer. Players should know that Genius Invokation TCG is planned for a Genshin Impact 3.3 release, meaning that leaks related to the new game mode will be rather scarce until then.

