Genital Warts Treatment Market | Leading Players – Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited; Seqirus; Sanofi; Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

Global genital warts treatment market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the availability of various at-home diagnostic kits for HPV infections resulting in early detection of the disease and subsequent treatment at an early stage.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global genital warts treatment market are Merck & Co., Inc.; Allergan; Bausch Health; Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited; Seqirus; Sanofi; Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Market Definition: Global Genital Warts Treatment Market

Genital warts are contagious and sexually-transmitted disease known to cause lumps/bump around and on the genital of the patient. They are also known as venereal warts and/or condyloma acuminatum. It is an indication that the patient is suffering from human papillomavirus (HPV) and because of no available treatment for HPV, only the treatment for symptoms or indications are available. This disease is known to cause discomfort, irritation and itching around the genitals.

Segmentation: Global Genital Warts Treatment Market

Genital Warts Treatment Market : By Therapy

Prevention

Treatment

Genital Warts Treatment Market : By Route of Administration

Parenteral

Topical

Genital Warts Treatment Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Genital Warts Treatment Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Genital Warts Treatment Market:

In June 2018, Merck & Co., Inc. announced that they had received the U.S. FDA approval for the new supplemental review submitted by the company of a supplemental Biologics License Application for “GARDASIL”, 9-valent HPV vaccine. The review is for expansion of age indication of the drug covering nine HPV types and their treatment. U.S. FDA has granted “Priority Review” with the prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) data set for October 6th, 2018

In July 2018, Cassiopea announced the availability of proof of concept for their Phase II clinical trial being conducted for “CB-06-02” topical 15% immune modulator tellurium-based gel designed for the treatment of genital warts at an extreme level. The proof of concept indicated the complete clearance or statistically significant reduction of genital warts in women, The trial is currently undergoing with various other endpoints as well

Genital Warts Treatment Market Drivers

Increasing focus of pharmaceutical manufacturers on development of therapeutics that can be administered by the patient themselves; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Various initiatives by the government to spread awareness regarding STIs and HPV virus is another factor boosting the market growth

Growing levels of availability for therapeutics designed for target applications/indications of HPV will also propel the growth of the market in the forecast period

Genital Warts Treatment Market Restraints

Lack of awareness regarding the availability of therapeutics for various indications of HPV; this factor is expected to hamper the market growth

Complications associated with the utilization of vaccines and therapeutics for HPV virus will restrict the market growth

Opportunities in the Genital Warts Treatment Market :

