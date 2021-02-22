Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing Market Rising Trends, Latest Technologies Research And Future Scope 2026

When it is about leading the market or making a mark in the market as a fresh emergent, Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing Market research report is vital. This market report comprises of a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the industry and its impact based on applications and different geographical regions. It also carries out systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. The report makes available the current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. The resources that have been used for collecting data and information of the reliable report are very dependable and range from journals, company websites, and white papers etc.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, Tüv Süd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., ALS Limited, Mérieux Nutrisciences, Asurequality, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Emsl Analytical Inc., Genetic ID, Inc., IfpInstitut fur Produktqualitat GmbH, OMIC USA Inc., Silliker, Inc. among others.

Global genetically modified organism (GMO) testing market is growing at a substantial CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. The growth of the market can be attributed to growing investments in R&D of Biotech and technological advancements in farming.

Drivers and Restraints of the Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing market

Technological advancements in farming is driving the market growth

Growing investments in R&D of biotech is also expected to drive the growth of this market

Increasing demand for nutritious food is boosting the market growth

Diverse processed foods through GM crops is escalating the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of regulation implementation is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of required technical personnel is also expected to hinder the market growth

High cost of tests by manufacturers can restrain the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, Tüv Süd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., ALS Limited, Mérieux Nutrisciences, Asurequality, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Emsl Analytical Inc., Genetic ID, Inc., IfpInstitut fur Produktqualitat GmbH, OMIC USA Inc., Silliker, Inc. among others.

Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing MARKET Segmentation:

By Trait

Stacked

Herbicide Tolerance

Insect Resistance

By Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Immunoassay

By Crop & Processed Food Tested

Crop Corn Soy Rapeseed/Canola Potato Others Tomato Sugarbeet Rice Processed Food Bakery & Confectionery Meat & Meat Products Breakfast Cereals & Snacks Food Additives Other Processed Food Infant food Dairy products Processed beverages



To comprehend Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testingare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2027

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing Manufacturers

Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

