Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Scope, Research, Growth Prediction and Research Report Till 2027

Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market is valued approximately at USD 1.09 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Genetic toxicology deals with the effects of Biological, Physical and chemical agents on the heredity of living organisms. Genetic toxicology is the study of the toxic effects of damage to deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). In the research and development sector genetic toxicology plays a pivotal role as numerous tests are conducted to design and develop a drug. These test aids in discovering new vaccines and drugs. The increase in drug discovery and development drives the market growth. As with the increased number of Pharmaceutical R&D activities and rising investments in medical research propels the demand for genetic Toxicology. Furthermore, the rising application of Genetic Toxicology Testing in a range of end-use industries such as healthcare industry, cosmetic industry, food industry and others drives the market growth. The growth in the food processing industry and the demand for cosmetics drives the market for genetic Toxicology. As of 2018, there were 430 cosmetics companies in France, according to FEBEA (French trade organization for cosmetics and perfume companies), while the overall local cosmetics production in the country amounted to USD 21.75 billion in 2016, which increased to USD 22.18 billion in 2017 and to USD 22.23 billion in 2018. According to Cosmetica Italia, the Italian Association of Cosmetics Industries, the country has 123,000 cosmetics companies with a total local cosmetics production of USD 11.6 billion in Italy in 2016, which grew to USD 12.3 billion in 2017. However, the lack of validated in vitro models to study complex endpoints impedes the market growth for Genetic Toxicology during the forecast period. Although, Rising global demand for humanized animal models presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Genetic Toxicology Testing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing development of structure-based drug designs, growing academic and government investments in genomics and proteomics research, Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as high biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and the emerging adoption of advanced technologies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Genetic Toxicology Testing market across Asia-Pacific region.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Creative Bioarray

Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

Cyprotex PLC

Merck KGaA

Shanghai Medicilon Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Creative Biolabs

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Assays

Reagents & Consumables

Services

By Application:

Healthcare Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Agriculture Industry

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors