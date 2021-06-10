Generic Drug Market 2021-Global Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Forecasts Report ||:-Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical, Lupin, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

DBMR added a comprehensive research document of 350+ pages on ‘Global Generic Drug Market Share, Size, Industry Report’ with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. Generic Drug report has been structured after a thorough study of various key market segments like market size, share, growth, demand, latest trends, market threats and key drivers which drives the market. Strategically analyzed facts and figures of the market and keen business insights covered in this industry analysis report would be a key aspect in achieving enduring business growth. The report offers steadfast knowledge and information of revolutionizing market landscape, what already exists in the market, future trends or what the market expects, the competitive environment, and strategies to plan to outshine the competitors. This Generic Drug market study report has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative analysis of the global market.

Market Overview of Global Generic Drug: The growth of generic drug market enhanced by the surge of patent expiration of branded drugs and growing cases of chronic diseases. In addition, advances in the formulation such as fixed dose combination and cost-effective treatment are some of the impacting factors for the demand of generic drugs. Nevertheless, product recalls coupled with shortage of drugs are the factors that hinder the growth of this market.

Generic drug is a bioequivalent version of branded drugs which has same strength, dosage, quality, safety, performance and efficacy however it is differ in some extent such as manufacturing process involved in the development of drugs, excipients and packaging. Generic drugs is commercialized when patent of existing banded drugs expire.

COMPANIES MENTIONED INCLUDE:

Pfizer Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Lupin

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

ZydusCadila

AurobindoPharma

Cipla Inc

Novartis AG

Wockhardt

Perrigo Company plc

Lannett

Mylan N.V.

….

Scope of Report:

The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. This report will help you to establish a landscape of industrial development and characteristics of the Generic Drug market. The Global Generic Drug market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.

The Global Generic Drug Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Pure Generic, Branded Generic)

By Indication (Central Nervous System (CNS) By Cardiovascular, Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, Parenteral, Others)

By End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy)

North America accounts the largest market share due to high prevalence of gastric imbalance diseases and obesity. Europe is considered to be second largest market for Generic Drug due to increasing awareness about gastric disease in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share over coming years for the Generic Drug market due to high prevalence of obesity & constipation in populated countries and rapidly improving health care infrastructure in the region.

Region Included are:

North America,

Europe,

Asia Pacific,

Oceania,

South America,

Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Generic Drug Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Generic Drug market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Global Generic Drug Market Scope and Market Size

Generic drug market is segmented on the basis of type, indication, route of administration end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the global generic drug market is segmented into pure generic and branded generic

Based on indication, the global generic drug market is segmented into the central nervous system (CNS), cardiovascular, dermatology, oncology, respiratory and others Route of administration segment for global generic drug market is categorized into oral, topical, parenteral and others

On the basis of end-users, the global generic drug market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global generic drug market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy

Major Key Contents Covered in Generic Drug Market:

Introduction of Generic Drug with development and status.

Manufacturing Technology of Generic Drug with analysis and trends.

Analysis of Global Generic Drug market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information, and Contact Information.

Analysis of Global Generic Drug market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit Analysis Generic Drug Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption, and Import and Export.

Generic Drug market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.

2020-2027 Market Forecast of Global Generic Drug Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW.

Generic Drug Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Generic Drug market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters Methodology and forecast parameters Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends Regional trends Product trends End-use trends

Chapter 3: Generic Drug Industry Insights

Industry segmentation Industry landscape Vendor matrix Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Generic Drug Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview Financial Data Product Landscape Strategic Outlook SWOT Analysis

