Generator Sales Market Is Booming Worldwide: Caterpillar (US), Cummins (US), Rolls-Royce (UK), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

The generator sales market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 19.9 billion in 2021 to USD 26.5 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Generators can be used in standby, prime, continuous, and peak shaving applications in various end-user sectors such as industrial, commercial, and residential. The main driver of the generator sales market is the rising demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply from end-users and increased demand for IT infrastructure management. Rising adoption of energy storage technologies can act as a restraint for the generator sales market.

The leading players in the generator sales market include:

Caterpillar (US), Cummins (US), Rolls-Royce (UK), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), and Generac (US).

“The industrial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026”

Based on the end-users of generators, the industrial end-user segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market from 2019 to 2024. The segment includes the utility/power generation, oil & gas, and other industries such as mining, marine, chemicals, military, and manufacturing. Growth of the industrial sector in Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa is expected to drive the generator sales market.

Indirect Sales Channel are expected to emerge as the largest segment based on sales channel”

Indirect sales channel such as OEMs, third-party service providers, procure generators and equipment from manufacturers and provide services to different end users. With most generators used for standby power, it is important that they are in working condition when needed, primarily during a power cut. Owing to which distribution/sales network and service play the most important role in the customer’s decision-making process. Thus, indirect sales channel expected to emerge as the largest growing market.

“Asia Pacific: The largest generator sales market”

Asia Pacific is currently the largest generators sales market, followed by North America and the Middle East & Africa. China accounted for the maximum share of the Asia Pacific market in 2018. India is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Growth of the industrial and commercial sectors in countries such as China, India, South Korea, Bangladesh, and Taiwan is expected to drive the Asia Pacific generator sales market. Countries such as China and India are focusing on oil & gas production activities to reduce oil dependency, which is expected to create demand for generator sets in the oil & gas sector.

Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type : Tier 1- 60%, Tier 2- 25%, and Tier 3- 15%

: Tier 1- 60%, Tier 2- 25%, and Tier 3- 15% By Designation : C-Level- 35%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 40%

: C-Level- 35%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 40% By Region: North America- 15%, Asia Pacific- 60%, Europe- 10%, the Middle East & Africa- 10%, and South America- 5%

Note: Others includes product engineers, product specialists, and engineering leads.

Note: The tiers of the companies are defined on the basis of their total revenues as of 2017. Tier 1: > USD 1 billion, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3: < USD 500 million

Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global generator sales market, by fuel type, application, power rating, end-user, sales channel and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the generator sales market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report identifies and addresses the key markets for generator sales, which would help equipment manufacturers review the growth in demand.

The report helps system providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition And Scope

1.2.1 Generator Sales Market, By Fuel Type: Inclusions Vs. Exclusions

1.2.2 Generator Sales Market, By Power Rating: Inclusions Vs. Exclusions

1.2.3 Generator Sales Market, By Sales Channel: Inclusions Vs. Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Years Considered

1.3.3 Geographical Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Generator Sales Market: Research Design

2.2 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 2 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2.2.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On Power Industry

2.4 Scope

Figure 3 Main Metrics Considered While Constructing And Assessing Demand For Generators

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 4 Generator Sales Market: Industry-/Region-/Country-Wise Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 5 Generator Sales Market: Top-Down Approach

2.5.3 Ideal Demand-Side Analysis

2.5.3.1 Regional Analysis

2.5.3.2 Country Analysis

2.5.3.3 Assumptions For Demand Side

2.5.3.4 Calculation For Demand Side

2.5.4 Supply-Side Analysis

Figure 6 Key Steps Considered For Assessing Supply Of Generators

2.5.4.1 Assumptions

2.5.4.2 Calculations For Supply Side

Figure 7 Generator Sales Market: Supply-Side Analysis, 2020

2.5.5 Forecast

3 Executive Summary

Table 1 Generator Sales Market Snapshot

Figure 8 Asia Pacific Dominated Generator Sales Market In 2020

Figure 9 Diesel Segment Is Expected To Hold Largest Share Of Generator Sales Market, By Fuel Type, During Forecast Period

Figure 10 300–1,000 Kva Segment Is Expected To Hold Largest Size Of Generator Sales Market During Forecast Period

Figure 11 Standby Segment Is Expected To Lead Generator Sales Market During Forecast Period

Figure 12 Industrial Segment Is Expected To Witness Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Figure 13 Indirect Segment Is Expected To Witness Higher Growth During Forecast Period

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Generator Sales Market

Figure 14 Increasing Demand For Uninterrupted And Reliable Power Supply To Drive Growth Of Generator Sales Market, 2021–2026

4.2 Generator Sales Market, By Region

Figure 15 Generator Sales Market In Asia Pacific To Grow At Highest Cagr During Forecast Period

4.3 Generator Sales Market, By Fuel Type

Figure 16 Diesel Segment Dominated Generator Sales Market, By Fuel Type, In 2020

4.4 Generator Sales Market, By Application

Figure 17 Standby Generators Dominated Generator Sales Market, By Application, In 2020

4.5 Generator Sales Market, By Power Rating

Figure 18 350–1,000 Kva Segment Dominated Generator Sales Market In 2020

4.6 Generator Sales Market In Asia Pacific, By End User & Country

Figure 19 Industrial Sector And China Were Largest Shareholders In Generator Sales Market In Asia Pacific, By End User And Country, Respectively, In 2020

4.7 Generator Sales Market, By Sales Channel

Figure 20 Indirect Segment Dominated Generator Sales Market In 2020

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 21 Covid-19 Global Propagation

Figure 22 Covid-19 Propagation In Selected Countries

5.3 Road To Recovery

Figure 23 Recovery Road For 2020 & 2021

5.4 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 24 Revised Gdp Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

5.5 Market Dynamics

Figure 25 Generator Sales Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Expanding Manufacturing Sector In Asia Pacific Has Driven Demand For Power Generation Systems And Generators

5.5.1.2 Surging Demand For Uninterrupted & Reliable Power Supply In Several Industries To Drive Demand For-Backup Power Generation

Figure 26 Number Of Power Outages In Asia Pacific, 2019

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 Rising Adoption Of Energy Storage Technologies And Renewable Energy Sources

Figure 27 Renewable Electricity Capacity Additions, 2007–2021

5.5.2.2 Significant Investments For Upgrading Existing T&D Infrastructure

Table 2 T&D Infrastructure Expansion Plans

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 Increasing Requirement For Hybrid Generators, Bi-Fuel, And Inverter Generators

5.5.3.2 Electrification Of Rural Areas To Provide Sufficient Electricity As Per Need In Developing Countries

Figure 28 Electrification Rates In Selected Countries And Regions, 2016–2030

5.5.3.3 Growing Trend Of Distributed Power Generation Presents New Opportunities For Generators

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations Associated With Generators

5.5.4.2 Shortage Of Components/Parts Used In Manufacturing Generators

5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers’ Businesses

5.6.1 Revenue Shift And New Revenue Pockets

Figure 29 Revenue Shift For Generator Sales

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

Figure 30 Generator Supply Chain Analysis

5.7.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.7.2 Manufacturers

5.7.3 Distributors

5.7.4 End Users

Table 3 Generator Sales Market: Supply Chain

5.8 Market Map

Figure 31 Generator Sales: Market Map

5.9 Average Selling Price Trend

Figure 32 Global Average Selling Price Of Generators, 2020

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.10.1 Direct Power Installation Technology

5.10.2 Power Management Systems

5.11 Trade Data Statistics

Table 4 Import Data Of Generators, 2018–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Export Data Of Generators, 2018–2020 (Usd Million)

5.12 Generator Sales Market: Tariffs And Regulations

Table 6 Residential Electricity Prices In Selected Economies, 2018

Table 7 Regulatory Landscape

5.13 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 33 Generator Sales Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Table 8 Generator Sales Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.13.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.13.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.13.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.13.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.13.5 Degree Of Competition

5.14 Generator Sales Market: Patent Analysis

5.14.1 Innovations & Patent Registration

Table 9 Important Innovations & Patent Registration, 2016–2020

5.15 Case Study Analysis

5.15.1 Cummins’ Power Generation Prevents Emergency Situation At Spanish Hospital

Read More………………