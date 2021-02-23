Generator Monitoring and Management Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2027-ABB, Avnet, Inc., OMNICOMM, Siemens AG and Technoton

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Generator monitoring and management system include hardware and software that monitors the status of a generator. It provides fuel status, including fuel pressure and fuel consumption, and monitors and measures amperage, RMS, PR, RMO, voltage, and other parameters. Generator monitoring and management help to improve performance and achieve results; it also reduces maintenance costs and maximizes generator life. Thereby, rising installation of these systems among the end-user which drives the growth of the generator monitoring and management market. Moreover, the growing adoption smart system and the need for mobile application-based generator monitoring are also triggering the growth of the generator monitoring and management market.

Generator monitoring and management systems provide functions such as remote start or stop of the generator. This system helps to prevent faults that are costly to repair, reduce maintenance costs through predictive maintenance, improve generator performance, lessen the service downtime, identify fuel consumption, and allow users to provide a quick response to service problems. These are some of the factors which boost the growth of the generator monitoring and management market. However, the high installation cost is the key hindering factor for the generator monitoring and management market growth. Further, advancement in technology and continuous innovation in product, and increasing use of IoT sensors and M2M in monitoring and management systems to ensure efficient operations is expected to fuel the generator monitoring and management market growth in the coming years.

The “Global Generator Monitoring and Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the generator monitoring and management industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview generator monitoring and management market with detailed market segmentation as component, end-user, and geography. The global generator monitoring and management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading generator monitoring and management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the generator monitoring and management market.

The global generator monitoring and management market is segmented on the basis of component, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as hardware, software. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as utility, oil and gas, metals and mining, marine, manufacturing, telecom, healthcare, commercial, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global generator monitoring and management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The generator monitoring and management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

`The report analyzes factors affecting generator monitoring and management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the generator monitoring and management market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the generator monitoring and management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Generator monitoring and management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for generator monitoring and management in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the generator monitoring and management market.

The report also includes the profiles of key generator monitoring and management companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

ABB

Asentria Corporation

Avnet, Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Monico, Inc.

OMNICOMM

Siemens AG

Technoton

Westell Technologies, Inc.

Yokogawa Corporation

