General Surgical Devices Market 2020 Business Scenario – B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cadence Inc., Conmed Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson

The General Surgical Devices Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The general surgical devices market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 6.5% during the forecast period.



Healthcare in developing countries is undergoing rapid changes. The growing population in these countries is likely to lead to increased demand for medical devices. The growing burden of diseases and innovative medical treatments account for nearly two-thirds of the rise in spending. Spending on healthcare, in countries, such as China and India, is expected to increase during the forecast period. According to a report by the World Economic Forum, it is estimated that one-third of all global health expenditure will be incurred by emerging economies, by 2022. Certain investments in the healthcare sector offer attractive long-term financial benefits. Medical care is one such area in which individuals tend to increase spending as incomes grow.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global General Surgical Devices Market: B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cadence Inc., Conmed Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson are among others.

Key Market Trends

Handheld Device is Expected to Dominate the General Surgical Devices Market

Handheld surgical devices are becoming increasingly advanced. The development of advanced devices, like robotic hand-held surgical devices for laparoscopic interventions, enhances a surgeon’s dexterity. Many innovations have been made, due to the need for high reliability, accuracy, and patient safety. The handheld surgical instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the surgical device market.

Needle holders are very similar in shape to hemostats, featuring jaws, and handles. Needle holders allow the needle to be locked into place for suturing, in a variety of tissue types. Surgical operations demand surgeons to frequently engage in hand-intensive activities, including suturing. The market is growing, due to the rise in minimally invasive surgical procedures and an increase in outpatient surgeries. The market is further expected to grow and the prices are expected to fall, due to the entry of many new players in the market.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Remain the Same During the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share and this is due to better regulations of surgical devices and growing awareness among the population to approach for such procedures in case of injuries and chronic disease problems. The companies also have well-established direct channel collaboration with hospitals and clinics to serve the studied market.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years’ data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.

