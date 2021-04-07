General practitioners start with vaccinations | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – With the first corona vaccinations for general practitioners, the starting shot has been set for a significant expansion of the vaccination campaign in Germany. In some regions, practices started vaccinations on Tuesday, and most of the 35,000 participating GPs are expected to start in the coming days.

At first, however, they only have a clear offer. In the first week, all practices will receive a total of 940,000 vaccine doses. From a purely mathematical point of view, that is no less than 26 doses per exercise. In the week of April 26 there is a big boost – then the practices can expect a total of more than three million doses.

With 15.1 million vaccination doses, 12.7 percent of people in Germany now have at least one primary vaccination. Below this value, the rate is 11.2 percent for the lower group, Saxony, in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Hesse, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Württemberg. Bremen is ahead of the national average at 15.2 percent, followed by Schleswig-Holstein, Saarland, Thuringia, Brandenburg, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony-Anhalt, Berlin and Hamburg. The proportion of vaccinated people in Bavaria is exactly in line with the national average.

For example, vaccinations have already started in practices in North Rhine-Westphalia, for example. Here the vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer is administered first, which was expected in practice on Tuesday or – usually – Wednesday. In addition to the Biontech vaccine, Astrazeneca, and later the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will enter the practice from April 19.

The vaccine will be delivered to general practitioners in Baden-Württemberg from Wednesday, said spokesman Kai Sonntag of the Baden-Württemberg Association of Statutory Health Insurers (KVBW). Due to the Easter holidays, the delivery of the ordered cans is delayed by one to two days at the practices. The practices were initially given 18 vaccine doses per week and per physician due to the still very low delivery rates. He criticized the fact that the vaccine would preferentially be delivered to the vaccination centers. The practices would only get what was left.

The corona vaccinations in the doctors’ surgeries in Rhineland-Palatinate will only start very slowly from the point of view of the general practitioners association. The vaccination starts on Wednesday. The medical practices in Saarland are primarily aimed at the seriously ill and bedridden. Because there are only a few vaccination doses for now, the Saarland Association of Statutory Health Physicians announced. Other citizens should refrain from asking. The GP association in Hessen assumes the first vaccinations in the practices there on Wednesday.

In Berlin, two vaccination centers had to close temporarily due to a lack of vaccine. A vaccine transport to the capital was delayed due to alleged technical problems. It was initially unclear how many medical practices in Berlin would be involved at the start. In Hamburg, where the general practitioners also start this week, the chairman of the board of directors of the Association of Statutory Health Insurers Walter Plassmann said: “The vaccination is going back to where it actually belongs.”

In Saxony-Anhalt, pharmacies wanted to deliver Biontech’s corona vaccine to practices from Tuesday afternoon. The same was true of Brandenburg.

In general, the GPs are ready, their association boss Ulrich Weigeldt said on rbb-Inforadio. But initially there are only a few vaccine doses. “We are not entirely happy with that, that we initially receive an average of 20 doses per practice per week. That’s a little bit. “More than 15 million cans are expected in this country in April alone. A total of 70 million cans are expected in the second quarter.

In general, the order of the first vaccinations also applies to the general practice. There is no central invitation for the patient. The practices can regulate how to assign vaccination appointments – for example, by phone or online bookings. Individual doctors have been vaccinating for some time – also in the course of pilot projects – in Bavaria vaccination began last week in 1,635 practices.

Now the next step in the vaccination campaign is increasingly in the picture. The Association of Private Health Insurance (PKV) is calling on the federal government to accelerate the planned vaccinations at the companies, the director of the association Florian Reuther told the German news agency in Berlin.

Spahn had said at the end of March that company doctors should only start the vaccination campaign after GPs. “It’s still too short,” he said of the available vaccine. He finds it difficult to vaccinate younger employees of the company, as long as the older ones are not yet protected.