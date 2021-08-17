General Practitioners Association: Practices ready for young people who want to vaccinate | free press

Berlin (dpa) – After the new vote by the Permanent Vaccination Commission (Stiko) on corona vaccinations for all children from the age of twelve, doctors’ practices are preparing for a possibly stronger demand.

General Practitioner Association president Ulrich Weigeldt told Funke Mediengruppe newspapers: “Pediatrics and GP practices are available for young people who want to get vaccinated, even if demand increases.”

Weigeldt criticized that politics had put Stiko under pressure. “We have always emphasized that science decides when enough knowledge is available to offer young people a vaccination. There was no need for political pressure.” When it comes to vaccinations for children from the age of twelve, politicians have persevered and sparked a discussion.

De Stiko had spoken out in favor of general corona vaccinations for all children from the age of twelve. After careful evaluation of the new data, it has now come to the assessment “that, according to the current state of knowledge, the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risk of very rare vaccine side effects,” the independent commission announced Monday. Before that, she had only recommended corona vaccinations for children between 12 and 17 years old if there was a greater chance of serious corona cures, for example due to diseases such as diabetes.

According to Stiko, vaccinations of healthy adolescents were also possible with medical advice as an individual decision for children and parents. The federal and state health ministers had already agreed on a broader vaccination offer for children at the beginning of August – for example in regional vaccination centers. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 24.3 percent of 12 to 17-year-olds have been vaccinated at least once against corona and 15.1 percent have been fully vaccinated.

CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt called the decision of the Stiko correct and much too late. “Unfortunately, the long wait for the Stiko has cost unnecessary time,” he told the German news agency. It now concerns the rapid approval of a vaccine for children under the age of twelve, so that effective protection against infection can also be offered for them.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach told the “Augsburger Allgemeine”: “I’m glad the Stiko made this decision.” This is an important decision that is especially important at the beginning of school. “Stiko has always made it clear that it can’t be pressured, but that it comes to a decision by thinking about it carefully,” he says. “It is an independent body, we can be proud to have it.”