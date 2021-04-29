Gene Therapy Market Growth to be Stimulated by Brisk Technological Expansions

Gene Therapy Market – Overview

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global gene therapy market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and provision of gene therapy products and new entrants planning to enter the market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global gene therapy market regarding leading segments based on product, application, and region.

The global gene therapy market has been segmented based on product, application, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been classified into Yescarta, Kymriah, Luxturna, Strimvelis, and Gendicine. In terms of application, the global market has been divided into ophthalmology, oncology, and adenosine deaminase?deficient severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID).

The market revenue for each product was estimated using bottom-up approach. The revenue generated by each product and application has been calculated considering marketing approvals of the products, sales, number of patients treated, cost of products, and pattern in different regions. The bottom-up approach for determining the country market size was studied using various market indicators obtained from secondary sources, which include different products and their applications and their cost variations in major country/region, prevalence and incidence in major countries for eligible patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and head and neck cancer. Revenues of all publicly listed market players were obtained through secondary sources and analyzed for gene therapy specific revenues by narrowing down to revenue percentage for product segment through extensive secondary analysis of annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, primary interviews, and others. Data triangulation is based on secondary research (top-down and bottom-up approaches) and primary research. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment has been provided for the period from 2017 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

The market overview section of the report explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends that have a strong impact on the gene therapy market and could influence it in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided to explain the intensity of competition across different regions. The competitive scenario among different players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. These factors are likely to help market players take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global gene therapy market.

In terms of region, the global gene therapy market has been segmented into the U.S., Europe, and rest of world. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2017 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities has been provided in the overview section. This section of the report also provides the market attractiveness analysis and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global gene therapy market.

Major players operating in the global gene therapy market include Gilead Sciences, Inc., Novartis AG, Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, and Orchard Therapeutics Limited.

