Gene Therapy Market 2021-2026 to Witness High Growth in Near Future and Competitive Analysis | Leading Players – Abeona Therapeutics, Audentes Therapeutics, AveXis, Bluebird Bio

The global gene therapy market is estimated to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2021 to USD 13.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 27.8%.

The Gene Therapy Market research report thoroughly explains each and every aspect related to the Global Gene Therapy Market, which facilitates the report’s reader to study and evaluate the upcoming market trend and execute the analytical data to promote the business.

A large-scale Gene Therapy Market document offers an all-inclusive study about production capacity, consumption, import, and export for all the major regions across the world. Furthermore, the statistical and numerical data such as facts and figures are represented very neatly in the report by using charts, tables, or graphs. This market report also involves strategic profiling of the major players in the market, comprehensive analysis of their basic competencies, and thereby keeping the competitive landscape of the market in front of the client. The winning Gene Therapy report covers all the market shares and approaches of the major competitors or the key players in the market.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/gene-therapy-market/sample

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “Gene Therapy Market, By Vector (Non-Viral Vectors, Viral Vectors), Indication (Neurological Diseases, Cancer, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Hepatological Diseases, Other Indications), Delivery Method ( In Vivo, Ex Vivo) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Gene Therapy Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Gene Therapy Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Grab Complete Details with TOC @ https://marketdigits.com/gene-therapy-market/toc

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Gene Therapy Market Segments

Gene Therapy Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size

Gene Therapy Market Size & Forecast

Gene Therapy Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Gene Therapy Market Drivers and Restraints

The global gene therapy market is estimated to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2021 to USD 13.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 27.8%. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the high incidence of cancer and other target diseases, availability of reimbursements, and the increasing funding for gene therapy research. However, the high cost of gene therapies is expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The demand for gene therapies for the treatment of cancer is estimated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period

Based on indication, the market is segmented into neurological diseases, cancer, hepatological diseases, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and other indications. The cancer segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the approval of a growing number of gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and the rising incidence of hematologic cancers.

Non-viral vectors segment accounted for the largest share of the gene therapy market, by vector, in 2018

The market, by vector, has been segmented into viral and non-viral vectors. The non-viral vectors segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This can be attributed to the high market penetration of oligonucleotide-based non-viral vector gene therapies.

North America is the largest regional market for gene therapies

The global market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, high and growing healthcare expenditure, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, availability of reimbursements, and the presence of major market players in the region are the major factors driving the growth of the gene therapy market in North America.

Key Market Players

The prominent players operating in the gene therapy market include Biogen (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (US), MolMed S.p.A. (Italy), Orchard Therapeutics plc. (UK), SIBIONO (China), Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), bluebird bio, Inc. (US), Human Stem Cells Institute (Russia), AnGes, Inc. (Japan), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Sarepta Therapeutics (US), Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Ireland), Akcea Therapeutics (US), and Dynavax Technologies (US).

Biogen was the leading player in the market in 2018. Strong business operations across all key regions, coupled with a strong brand image, have made Biogen a leading player in this market. Biogen adopted organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as agreements & collaborations and acquisitions, to maintain its leading position in the market. For instance, in 2017, Biogen entered into a collaboration with Ionis Pharmaceuticals to identify new antisense oligonucleotide drug candidates for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. In 2019, the company received the NMPA (National Medical Products Association) approval in China for SPINRAZA, which is used for treating 5q spinal muscular atrophy.

Recent Developments

In May 2019, Novartis AG (Switzerland) received FDA approval for ZOLGENSMA.

In June 2019, Biogen (US) acquired Nightstar Therapeutics (UK) to enhance its presence in the market.

In June 2018, Amgen (US) collaborated with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (US) to develop a variety of Amgen’s early-stage oncology therapies.

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors & changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current & future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites & volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream & upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence & availability of global brands & their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local & domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs & trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/gene-therapy-market/analyst

About Market Digits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : sales@marketdigits.com