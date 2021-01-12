Gene Replacement Therapy Market 2021-28 surge prominent growth factors with Novartis AG, Spark Therapeutics, Bluebird Bio, Gilead Sciences Inc, Celgene Corporation, Voyager Therapeutics, Dimension Therapeutics, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Celgene Corporation

Gene replacement therapy is the technique of recognizing a faulty gene, applying a piece of DNA in its correct form though a viral vector (known as the carrier molecule) to the gene, thus overriding the identified faulty gene with the correct copy.

Gene therapy is designed to introduce genetic material into cells to compensate for abnormal genes or to make a beneficial protein. If a mutated gene causes a necessary protein to be faulty or missing, gene therapy may be able to introduce a normal copy of the gene to restore the function of the protein.

Human gene therapy has been attempted on somatic (body) cells for diseases such as cystic fibrosis, adenosine deaminase deficiency, familial hypercholesterolemia, cancer, and severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) syndrome.

Major Players Covered in this Report:

Novartis AG; Spark Therapeutics LLC; Bluebird Bio; Gilead Sciences Inc.; Celgene Corporation; Shire Plc; Voyager Therapeutics; Dimension Therapeutics; Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A; Celgene Corporation.

Major segmentation by therapy type:

Somatic cell gene therapy

Germline therapy

Major segmentation by methods:

DNA or RNA constructs

Generation of gene transfer vectors

Delivery of genes into the target cells

Regulation of transgene expression

Major segmentation by application:

Rheumatoid arthritis

Various types of cancer

Cardiovascular (CV) diseases

Renal disorders

Hepatic disorders

Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS)

Severe combined immunodeficiency

Market segmentation by regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

