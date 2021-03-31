Gene Panel Market 2021 Business Opportunity and Rising Trends – Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novogene Corporation

An exclusive Gene Panel Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Gene panel testing is known as an option for genetic testing and counseling associated to cancer risks. The Gene panel test is used to perform to analyze the multiple genes at once for the cancer-associated mutations. The test is capable to examine a several number of genes that can provide information related to the cancer and provide a secure diagnostics to help to prevent or stop the cancer to be spread.

Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novogene Corporation., Personalis Inc., ArcherDX, Inc., QIAGEN, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., BGI among others.

The global gene panel market is segmented on the basis of product & services, technique, application, design, and end-user. The gene panel market is segmented into testing services and test kits, by product & services. On the basis of the technique, the gene panel market is bifurcated into hybridization-based approach and amplicon-based approach. Based on application, the gene panel market is classified as cancer risk assessment, diagnosis of congenital disorders, pharmacogenetics, and other applications.

The gene panel market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of genetic diseases. In addition, cancer is the key factor for the growth of the Gene panel testing market. Moreover, growing technological advancements such as next generation sequencing (NGS) system, and the need for efficient prenatal diagnosis are significant factors that also fuel the growth of gene panel market in the coming years. On other hand the government initiatives in population sequencing are anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the global gene panel market.

