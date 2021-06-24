Gene Expression Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2026

Increasing demands for cancer medicines, falling cost of sequencing procedures, and rise in demand for personal medicines are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of Gene Expression market during forecast period.

the Global Gene Expression market is expected to reach USD 11.37 billion by the year 2026, in terms of value at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019-2026. Gene expression promises to tap into a previously unexplored segment in the vast and burgeoning genetic engineering industry. Gene expression is the process by which the genetic code – the nucleotide sequence – of a gene is used to direct protein synthesis and produce the structures of a cell. It is the process by which instructions in the DNA are converted into a functional product like protein. The commercial applications of gene expression have been studied and researched upon extensively in recent years. Many diverse and wide ranging applications have been found for this novel technique. With the increased availability and lowering costs of DNA technologies, gene expression has become a more readily used tool indispensable in drug discovery and development.

The Gene Expression market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Gene Expression market. The global Gene Expression market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Gene Expression Market and profiled in the report are:

Agilent Technologies, Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Illumina, Inc. amongst others

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Product and Services (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Equipment Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Next-generation sequencing (NGS) DNA Microarray

Consumables DNA Chips Reagents

Services Gene expression profiling services Bioinformatics Solutions



Capacity (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Low- to Mid- Plex Gene Expression

High-Plex Gene Expression

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Diagnostic

Drug Discovery

Research

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Gene Expression market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Gene Expression industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

