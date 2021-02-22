Gellan Gum Market Rising Trends, Latest Technologies Research And Future Scope 2026

When it is about leading the market or making a mark in the market as a fresh emergent, Gellan Gum Market research report is vital. This market report comprises of a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the industry and its impact based on applications and different geographical regions. It also carries out systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. The report makes available the current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. The resources that have been used for collecting data and information of the reliable report are very dependable and range from journals, company websites, and white papers etc.

The well-established Key players in the market are: CP Kelco U.S., Inc.; Caixin; HANGZHOU GELLAN SOLUTIONS BIOTEC CO., LTD.; HEBEI XINHE BIOCHEMICAL CO . ,LTD; meron; Yifeng Group; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; Biopolymer International; H & A Canada Inc.; Hawkins Watts Limited; IHC-I.H. Chempharm GmbH; Foodchem International Corporation; AVANSCHEM; Lidgen Hangzhou Gellan Solutions; C.E. Roeper GmbH and TIC Gums, Inc. among others.

Global gellan gum market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.34% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

In May 2019, CP Kelco U.S., Inc. announced that they had decided to expand their gellan gum production facility situated in Asia-Pacific region. The expansion will focus on building new production site situated in Wulian, China which will help in keeping a continuous supply of high-quality gum products for the region

Unique structure of the report

Global Gellan Gum Market By Product Type (High Acyl Content, Low Acyl Content), Application (Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial & Household Cleaners, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of geriatric population subsequently increasing the demand of cosmetics and personal care products; is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing applications in healthcare and pharmaceutical products is also expected to augment growth of the market

Increasing consumption of processed and packaged food products from various regions of the world is expected to augment growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Presence of strict regulations presented by the authorities for the use of gellan gum in food applications is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Presence of various alternative food ingredients that act as modifiers is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

