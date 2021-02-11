Gelcoat Market 2021: Top Manufacturers & Competitive Developments Analysis and 2027 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Gelcoats are applied on the visible surface of fiber reinforced composites to impart a high quality finish. Gelcoat provides the FRCs surface with good resistance against corrosion, abrasion, UV, chemicals, and water. Moreover, gelcoated surfaces are aesthetically appealing with smooth and vivid surfaces.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The gelcoat market is anticipated to witness growth in the forecast period on account of growing use of composites in various industries. Marine industry is an important user of gelcoats as a result of the usage of fiber reinforced polymers in the making of decks and ship hulls. However, cracking in gelcoat and global shift towards closed molding process hampers the market growth. On the other hand, emerging wind energy industry is likely to showcase an untapped opportunities for the gelcoat markets during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Gelcoat Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of gelcoat market with detailed market segmentation by resin type, end user and geography. The global gelcoat market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading gelcoat market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global gelcoat market is segmented on the basis of resin type and end user. Based on resin type, the market is segmented as polyester, epoxy, vinyl ester, and others. The market by end user is classified as marine, wind, construction, transportation, energy, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global gelcoat market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The gelcoat market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting gelcoat market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the gelcoat market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the gelcoat market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from gelcoat market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for gelcoat in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the gelcoat market.

The report also includes the profiles of key gelcoat companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V.

AOC, LLC

GRM

HK Research Corporation

INEOS Capital Limited

Interplastic Corporation

Poliya

Resoltech

Scott Bader Company Ltd

TURKUAZ POLYESTER

