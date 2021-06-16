Gelatin Market Scope, Research, Growth Prediction and Research Report Till 2026

Global Gelatin market is valued approximately at USD 2.60 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Gelatin is colorless, translucent, flavorless food ingredients that is derived from collagen, taken from animal body parts. Its texture is gummy when it is moist and brittle when it is dry. Rising demand for functional and convenience food & beverage products, growing application in the pharmaceutical industries, increase in demand of clean-label products and rise in demand for naturally sourced ingredients are the factors driving the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, competition from gelatin alternatives and culture restrictions are the factors hampering the growth of market over the forecast years. However, emerging economies to provide high-growth opportunities and use of gelatin in fortified confectionery and sports nutrition products is lucrative opportunity for the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Gelatin market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is accounts for the largest share in the global Gelatin market due to the high demand for nutritional and functional food & beverages products coupled with the growth in the pharmaceutical industry. Whereas, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global gelatin market owing to the rise in demand of pig skin as a raw material because of increasing animal meat protein consumption and ban imposed on export of cattle by the government of key economy such as China.

Market player included in this report are:

Darling Ingredients, Inc

Tessenderlo Group

Nitta Gelatin, Inc

Weishardt

Italgelatine

LAPI GELATINE

GeLneX JUNCA GELATINES

Trobas Gelatine

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed key information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Type A

Type B

By Functions:

Bloom Value

Thickener

Stabilizer

Gelling agent

Others

By Application:

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Source:

Porcine

Bovine Skin

Bovine Bone

Fish & Poultry

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Gelatin Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors