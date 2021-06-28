Gel Battery Market to Generate $2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%

Cost-effectiveness of gel battery as compared to conventional batteries drives the growth of the global gel battery market. However, availability of substitutes in the market hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growing need for expansion of data centers is expected to create new growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, 12V type of gel battery has garnered highest market share, it has 43.8% share in 2019. This is attributed to its adoption in numerous applications such as renewable energy sector, telecommunication, broadband, and others. It is adopted in above mentioned application owing to its characteristics such as excellent retention time, long service life, ease in handling, no addition of distilled water, and others.

Based on application, the energy storage & distribution segment is expected to grow at a fastest growth rate. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%. This is attributed to riseindemand from the energy sector of developing regions. Gel battery for energy storage & distribution application in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.7% and 6.3%, respectively, during 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific has garnered highest market share. It has garnered 39.9% share in 2019. This is attributed to presence of huge consumer base in the region as well as presence of key manufacturing players in countries such as China. In addition, growth of the telecommunication and energy sector in Asia-Pacific is also one of the factors that boosts the growth of the gel battery market.

Top Key players include in this report:

Exide Technologies (Exide)

BSB Power Company Limited.

Leoch International Technology Limited Inc.

Power Sonic Corporation (PS Corporation)

Storage Battery Systems, LLC (SBS LLC)

Canbat Technologies Inc. (Canbat)

C&D Technologies, Inc., (C&D)

JYC Battery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

B. TECH (Changsha) Co., Ltd. (B.B. TECH)

Vision Group (Vision)

The following are the regions covered in this report.

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

Key Findings of the Study:

Depending on the type, the12V battery segment is projected to grow at aCAGR of nearly 4.3%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period

Region wise, North America is expected to register aCAGR of nearly 3.4%, in terms of revenue, in the coming future

By application, the energy & distribution segment is estimated to exhibit aCAGR of 4.6%, in terms of revenue

Asia-Pacific dominated the gel battery market with a share of over 39.9% in 2019, in terms of revenue

Reasons for Buying this Report:

Complete analysis on market dynamics, market status and competitive gel battery view is offered.

Forecast Global gel battery Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.

The five-year forecast view shows how the market is expected to grow in coming years.

All vital Global gel battery Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.

