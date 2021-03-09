GDPR Services Market 2021 Size, Status and Business Outlook -IBM Corporation, Veritas Technologies LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc

The GDPR Services Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types of market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally.

The GDPR Services market was valued at USD 1183.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4364 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.3% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the GDPR Services Market: IBM Corporation, Veritas Technologies LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus International PLC, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Capgemini SE, SecureWorks Inc., Wipro Limited, DXC Technology Company, Accenture PLC, Atos SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited and others.

Industry News and Updates:

In January 2020 – Microsoft Corporation announced several new assessments available in the public preview of the Microsoft Compliance Score. Leveraging a team of data protection experts using a common control framework of more than 1,000 controls, the company built unique insights into Microsoft Compliance.

Key Market Trends:

– IoT has a lot of applications in healthcare, from remote monitoring to medical device integration. It also has the potential to not only keep patients healthy and safe but to improve how physicians deliver care, as well. However, IoT also creates the need for data governance for the healthcare sector. The industry struggles with the massive amount of data produced by sensors, wearables, remote monitors, and other medical devices.

– Moreover, with the increased Internet of Things (IoT) devices, the vulnerability and exposure to diverse cyber-attacks have increased. In the context of the digital transformation of healthcare in Europe, there is a rapid growth of wearables and connected medical devices that enable remote health monitoring.

– Moreover, According to the European Telecommunications Network Operators’ Association (ETNO), the number of IoT units in healthcare in the European Union (EU) is expected to increase year-on-year, hence boosting the market growth in the industry.

Regional Analysis For GDPR Services Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global GDPR Services Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What Are the Market Factors That Are Explained in The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The GDPR Services Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

