GCC Water Heater Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

The GCC water heater market size reached US$ XX Million in 2020. Looking forward, the market expects to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

A water heater refers to an appliance that heats up the cold or normal water supplied through a system of pipes. This heated water can be used for numerous purposes, such as bathing, washing, heating, etc. Based on their storage capacity and energy efficiencies, water heaters are available in different variants, such as condensing gas water heaters, heat pump water heaters, gas and electric tankless systems, etc.

The inflating consumer disposable income levels, improving living standards, and rising domestic applications of warm water for cooking, bathing, cleaning, etc., are primarily driving the GCC water heater market. Furthermore, the expanding applications of water heaters across several industries, such as food and beverage processing, power generation, chemicals, etc., are also catalyzing the water heater market growth in the GCC region. Moreover, various manufacturers are extensively investing in R&D activities to launch advanced, low-cost, and energy-efficient water heaters, which are expected to further propel the market in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-Use and Region.

Market Breakup by Product Type

Storage Covering Water Heater

Solar Water Heater

Instant Water Heater

Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market Breakup by Region

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

