GCC Tire (Tyre) Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Tire (Tyre) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the GCC tire (tyre) market reached a value of US$ 2.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the GCC tire market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-tire-market/requestsample

A tire is a ring-shaped, pneumatically inflated structure made from natural or synthetic rubber, carbon black, fabric, and wire. It encloses the rim of a wheel to form soft contact and helps in transferring the vehicle’s load onto the road. A tire also serves as a cushion for the wheels of a moving vehicle while providing a gripping surface for traction. It reduces the impact of vibrations, absorbs shocks, and effectively withstands the tractive force between the surface of the road and the vehicle, thereby improving the vehicle’s overall performance.

The inflating income levels and elevating living standards of consumers are augmenting the sales of luxury vehicles, thereby driving the market for high-quality tires in the GCC region. Additionally, the hot climatic conditions and rugged terrain in the region cause constant wear and tear of automobile tires, which are further escalating the need for replacement of tires. Moreover, the rising adoption of second-hand vehicles, coupled with the shifting consumer preferences towards green and eco-tires, are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, the launch of new product variants that offer greater mileage and improved performance, such as non-pneumatic tires (NPT) or airless tires, are expected to further proliferate the market growth in the coming years.

GCC Tire (Tyre) Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the GCC tire (tyre) market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the GCC tire (tyre) market on the basis of design, end-use, vehicle type, distribution channel and key region.

Breakup by Design:

Radial Market

Bias Market

Breakup by End-Use:

OEM Market

Replacement Market

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheelers

Three Wheelers

Off-The-Road (OTR)

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Key Regions:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Other Major Markets in GCC Region

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-tire-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Europe Automotive Connectors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-automotive-connectors-market

GCC Automotive Connectors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-automotive-connectors-market

Latin America Automotive Connectors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-automotive-connectors-market

Automotive Exhaust System Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-exhaust-system-market

Automotive Seat Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-seat-market

Automotive Radar Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-radar-market

Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-appearance-chemicals-market

India Indoor LBS Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-indoor-lbs-market

United States Portable Generator Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-portable-generator-market

Automotive Surround View Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-surround-view-systems-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800