GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the GCC prefabricated building and structural steel market reached a value of US$ 3.15 Billion in 2020 and is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Prefabricated buildings refer to the structures that are manufactured in a factory and transported to the construction site, which are then assembled in a proper building structure. Whereas structural steel frames are the skeletal framework of the building, where the prefabricated parts are installed. These frame structures are built from various types of materials, such as wooden panels, metal panels, plastics, glass, composites and other reinforced plastics. They are usually suitable for temporary structures as they require less installation cost and time, as well as aid in waste management.

Several GCC countries are emphasizing on economic diversification to minimize their dependence on the oil and gas sector. As a result, continuous upgradation of existing infrastructures, along with the rising development of modern housing infrastructures, is propelling the market for prefabricated building and structural steel in the region. Furthermore, increasing investments in the construction sector by both public and private stakeholders are also catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, a significant growth in the tourism sector, along with upcoming events in the GCC region have led to an escalating adoption of quick and cheaper construction solutions. All the above-mentioned factors will continue to propel the GCC prefabricated building and structural steel market in the coming years.

GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market 2021-2026Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the GCC prefabricated building and structural steel market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the GCC prefabricated building and structural steel market on the basis of component and end use sector.

Prefabricated Building Market: Performance by Component:

Floors and Roofs

Walls

Staircase

Panels and Lintels

Others

Structural Steel Market: Performance by Component:

H-Type Beam

I-Type Beam

Columns

Angles

Others

Performance by End-Use Sector:

Residential

Institutional

Commercial

Industrial

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

