GCC Payment Gateway Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “GCC Payment Gateway Market Report 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast“, the GCC payment gateways market is expected to continue its strong growth during (2021-2026).

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The payment gateway works as an intermediary between various e-commerce websites and banks by facilitating the transaction of payments. It protects the user from fraudulent activities by securing their sensitive data, such as debit and credit card numbers, Card Certification Value (CVV), and other bank account details. Payment gateways also use the HTTPS protocol that prevents personal information for the transaction and provides numerous other benefits, such as expense and loss management, a user-friendly interface and time efficiency.

The GCC payment gateway market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of online financial services across the BSFI and e-commerce sectors. Additionally, the increasing use of mobile wallets due to rising internet penetration and constant advancements in mobile payment technologies is also bolstering the market growth across GCC countries. Furthermore, the payment gateways also help the organizations, including both brick-and-mortar stores and online retail platforms, to collect money without compromising their sensitive data. Besides this, growing investments in fintech startups based on payment and crowdfunding and elevating disposable income of the consumer are projected to drive the market for payment gateways in the GCC region over the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the global payment gateway industry include Worldpay Group, WIRECARD AG (WCAGY), Adyen, Allied Wallet, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)

GCC Payment Gateway Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Mode of Interaction, Application and Region.

Breakup by Application:

Large Enterprises

Micro and Small Enterprises

Mid-Size Enterprises

Breakup by Mode of Interaction:

Hosted Payment Gateways

Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways

API/Non-Hosted Payment Gateways

Local Bank Integrates

Direct Payment Gateways

Platform-Based Payment Gateways

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

