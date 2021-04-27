GCC Mobile Payment Market Share, Trends, Demand and Business Opportunities

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” GCC Mobile Payment Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The GCC Mobile Payment market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Trends:

Also known as e-payment, mobile payment is rapidly becoming one of the most popular methods of exchanging money in the GCC region. It relies on a smartphone, internet connection and an associated bank account to initiate, authorize and confirm payments. As compared to conventional payment methods, it is convenient and offers improved security features.

At present, there is a significant rise in the adoption of contactless payment services across the GCC region on account of the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. This, in confluence with collaborations among numerous companies and financial institutions for transferring salary to their employees using mobile payment solutions, represents one of the significant factors fueling the growth of the market in the region. Apart from this, due to the increasing number of expatriate workers, the demand for mobile payment is growing as it minimizes the time and costs incurred for conducting cross-border payments. This is anticipated to bolster the growth of the market in the coming years.

GCC Mobile Payment Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the GCC mobile payment market report, along with forecasts for growth at the region level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, mode of transaction and application.

Market Breakup by Mode of Transaction:

WAP

NFC

SMS

USSD

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality and Transportation

Others

Market Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

