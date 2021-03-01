GCC Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market Global Competition and Business Outlook 2021 to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the GCC Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market in its latest report titled, “GCC Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and Asia-Pacific dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The GCC Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.23% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on GCC Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356080/gcc-massive-open-online-course-mooc-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the GCC Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market: Coursera Inc., edX Inc., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Canvas Networks Inc., Blackboard Inc., FutureLearn Ltd, openSAP (SAP SE), Iversity Inc. (Springer Nature), Miradax (Telefnica Learning Services S.L.U.), and Others.

Industry News:

– April 2020 – Blackboard has announced the launch of the Blackboard Collaborate Self-Service Portal in UAE that allows for higher education institutions to quickly and easily purchase and implement its virtual classroom solution. The self-service portal reduces the time from purchase to getting started to just a few hours in direct response to the need for institutions across the globe to quickly transition to digital teaching and learning modalities as a part of their COVID-19 contingency planning.

– March 2020 – Coursera has announced that it will provide every impacted university in the GCC region with free access to the course catalog through Coursera for Campus. Universities could sign up to present their enrolled students with access to more than 400 Specializations and 3,800 courses Coursera’s several university and industry partners. These institutions will have access until July 31, 2020, after which the company plans to provide extensions based on comprehensive risk assessments.

Market Overview:

The advancements in information and communication technologies force educators and learners to move past the constraints of time, space, and the environment. While a typical classroom education is well-known, learning systems outside the classroom, primarily those enhanced through technology, are still being discussed. Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) is the final stage in distance education, as these offer open educational resources to students all around the world. MOOCs are made to be scalable to large online masses, free participation, and without formal requirements to provide individuals around the region the opportunity to learn through hundreds of public and private universities or organizations in the region.

– The major driving force for the increasing popularity of MOOCs in the region is government initiatives and support regarding online learning programs. For instance, UAE Centennial Plan 2071 is a long-term, full-vision plan that extends for five decades, after 2021 and the plan prioritizes high-quality education for all its citizens. This provides opportunities for MOOC vendors related to advanced science and technology, space science, engineering, innovation, and health sciences to invest in the region. To meet UAE Vision 2021, which calls for “a shift to a diversified and knowledge-based economy,” the country is reinforcing education primarily based on technology, and hence, strengthening MOOCs across the region.

– The Saudi Arabian government launched various initiatives in the education sector to improve the quality of education. One of the main areas of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is the educational sector. To attain this, King Abdullah’s Education Development Project (valued at USD 2.4 billion) has mandated an educational reform package that focuses on attracting and retaining the finest Saudi minds by increasing the private sector participation in the education sector. This provides an opportunity for MOOC vendors to invest in this region. For instance, Classera, a prominent e-learning platform in the Middle East with an extensive presence in Saudi Arabia, held Riyadh’s first Innoxera Summit, in April 2019, attracting several smart learning and e-learning vendors to Saudi Arabia.

– In April 2020, Qatar University’s Center of Community Service and Continuing Education (CCE) made an announcement on its webpage that The Center is offering several courses to the public free of charge, in line with the precautionary efforts made by the university and the state to limit the spread of the COVID-19 and to provide protection to everyone. These courses are a continuation of the university’s approach to meet the actual needs of society, individuals, and institutions. The Center strives to develop their knowledge and skills, both personally and professionally, without leaving their homes during this period. The seven courses offered will cover several topics in finance, nutrition, disaster management, crisis management, emotional intelligence, and family budget.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Asia-Pacific sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356080/gcc-massive-open-online-course-mooc-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=28

The United Arab Emirates is Expected to Hold Major Share

– UAE is known for one of its fastest mobile internet speeds in the world. UAE-based Etisalat was named the fastest mobile network in MENA and broadband networks in GCC, Africa, and the Arabian region in 2019, due to its continuous efforts to invest and build one of the world’s most advanced systems. The introduction of 5G is also acting as a significant factor for MOOCs’ proliferation and high internet speed. The country was the first in the Arabian region to launch 5G, with the help of Etisalat. The country is also expected to witness the introduction of 5G-enabled devices, which may help users access the courses without any network latency.

– Since the past few years, universities in the United Arab Emirates are gradually utilizing web-based learning or e-learning as a significant aspect of the educational programs, since the country is trying to establish a technology-driven economy. In September 2019, the United Arab Emirates University announced two English MOOCs, to prepare students to achieve EmSAT score of 1,250. The university states that it is the first step in providing MOOCs, globally, and inspiring the next generation of students. Just after a month, the Ministry of Education in the United Arab Emirates collaborated with Etisalat and Google to launch online education services, which may consist of several tutorials on YouTube aimed for Grade 11 and 12 students.

– In October 2019, Crescent Petroleum, headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, partnered with Edraak (a pioneer of MOOCs in the Arabian countries) to develop a series of online courses. This is expected to bridge the gap between the skills acquired during university and those required by the labor market. In February 2019, Abu Dhabi School of Government partnered with Coursera to provide training in data science, AI, leadership, and digital transformation. Thirty courses will be fully in Arabic, while seventy will have Arabic subtitles. Moreover, Coursera’s most significant partnership, worldwide, is with the Abu Dhabi School of Government, in the United Arab Emirates, to provide skills training for 60,000 government employees.

– The Ministry of Education in the UAE launched the Advanced Skills Strategy, which targets three categories of audience, including students in schools and universities, the new higher education graduates, and the experienced employees. This is causing MOOCs to gain market share with every age group and all subjects in the country. Mohammed bin Rashid Smart Learning project, a smart learning initiative by the UAE government and a part of Vision 2021, has been planned to be introduced in four stages over five years, from 2019-2024. The project is currently offering MOOCs through madrasa.org., due to the closing of schools after the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192356080?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides Asia-Pacific and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com