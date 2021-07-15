Gcc Managed Service Market Size, Type Analysis, End-Use, Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive And Forecast, 2021-2027

Managed services are outsourcing functions that transfer in-house functionalities to be handled by managed service providers (MSPs). By increased globalization and complexity of the global corporate landscape, companies in the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) are moving toward smarter and easily achievable solutions to deal with issues such as reducing cost and focusing on core competencies. All these objectives are achieved through adoption of managed services. Increase in difficulty in data protection, data handling issues, information security management, setting up communication networks such as LAN/WAN, and getting mobile services drives growth of this industry. The services offered are used across industries irrespective of size of their business, from SMEs to large corporations.

Increase in need for cyber security among organizations in GCC is a major factor that boosts growth of the managed service market. Moreover, rise in demand for managed services among small and medium-sized enterprises in GCC is also a factor expected to positively impact the GCC managed service market growth. However, shortage of talented IT professionals can hamper the GCC managed service market growth. Contrarily, rise in adoption of private cloud solutions among SMEs and rise in use of social media for business functions are the opportunistic factors of the GCC market.

The world is going digital at an unprecedentedly rapid pace and the change is going to get faster in the future. Digitalization means whole processes shifting at lightning speed such as entertainment, business, trends, and new products. Consumer receive what they want immediately as service providers would have means to deliver it. While the and benefits of this digital era are many, it also brings several negatives with it. One of the most significant and critical threats it poses is that personal information is at risk. Cyberattacks are very prevalent in nature and affect every individual, business, and government or private sectors. Firms must detect a cyberattack in advance to avoid any errors or threats. Artificial Intelligence has proven to be enormously useful when it comes to detecting cyber threats based on analyzing data and recognizing a threat before it exploits a susceptibility in information systems.

