GCC Industrial Gases Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

The GCC industrial gases market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026), according to the latest report by IMARC Group. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Type, Application, Supply Mode, Key players and region.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

The GCC industrial gases market is primarily propelled by the expanding chemical industry where they are used in the production of flexible and rigid polyurethane coatings, sealants, foams, elastomers, adhesives, etc. Vast quantities of these gases are utilized in the oil and gas sector for controlling several processes in refineries.

Besides this, the increasing use of industrial gas-based foams in the automotive industry for producing seating, headrest, armrest, ventilator headliners, etc., is also catalyzing the market growth. Various other factors, including rising levels of urbanization and the escalating demand for building materials, protective components, exterior panels, housing electronics, etc., are expected to further propel the market for industrial gases in the GCC region over the forecasted period.

Request for a free sample copy of this report:https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-industrial-gases-market/requestsample

Industry Definition and Application:

Industrial gases refer to a group of organic compounds comprised of several hydroxyl groups. These gases contain versatile carbohydrates with low calories and an identical taste and texture to table sugar. They are widely utilized in the food and beverage industry as a sugar replacement in products like ice creams, yogurts, fruit spreads, candies, chewing gums, etc. Industrial gases are also used for manufacturing toothpaste, breath mints, mouthwash, throat lozenges, etc.