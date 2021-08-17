GCC Industrial Gases Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026
The GCC industrial gases market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026), according to the latest report by IMARC Group. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Type, Application, Supply Mode, Key players and region.
Report Metric
Historical: 2015-2020
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021-2026
The GCC industrial gases market is primarily propelled by the expanding chemical industry where they are used in the production of flexible and rigid polyurethane coatings, sealants, foams, elastomers, adhesives, etc. Vast quantities of these gases are utilized in the oil and gas sector for controlling several processes in refineries.
Besides this, the increasing use of industrial gas-based foams in the automotive industry for producing seating, headrest, armrest, ventilator headliners, etc., is also catalyzing the market growth. Various other factors, including rising levels of urbanization and the escalating demand for building materials, protective components, exterior panels, housing electronics, etc., are expected to further propel the market for industrial gases in the GCC region over the forecasted period.
Industry Definition and Application:
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
GCC Industrial Gases Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Type:
- Nitrogen
- Oxygen
- Carbon Dioxide
- Argon
- Hydrogen
- Others
Market Breakup by Application:
- Manufacturing
- Metallurgy
- Energy
- Chemicals
- Healthcare
- Others
Market Breakup by Supply Mode:
- Packaged
- Bulk
- On-Site
Market Breakup by Region:
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- Oman
- Kuwait
- Bahrain
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
