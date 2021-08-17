GCC Industrial Gases Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoAugust 17, 2021
1

The GCC industrial gases market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026), according to the latest report by IMARC Group. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Type, Application, Supply Mode, Key players and region.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

The GCC industrial gases market is primarily propelled by the expanding chemical industry where they are used in the production of flexible and rigid polyurethane coatings, sealants, foams, elastomers, adhesives, etc. Vast quantities of these gases are utilized in the oil and gas sector for controlling several processes in refineries.

Besides this, the increasing use of industrial gas-based foams in the automotive industry for producing seating, headrest, armrest, ventilator headliners, etc., is also catalyzing the market growth. Various other factors, including rising levels of urbanization and the escalating demand for building materials, protective components, exterior panels, housing electronics, etc., are expected to further propel the market for industrial gases in the GCC region over the forecasted period.

Request for a free sample copy of this report:https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-industrial-gases-market/requestsample

Industry Definition and Application:

Industrial gases refer to a group of organic compounds comprised of several hydroxyl groups. These gases contain versatile carbohydrates with low calories and an identical taste and texture to table sugar. They are widely utilized in the food and beverage industry as a sugar replacement in products like ice creams, yogurts, fruit spreads, candies, chewing gums, etc. Industrial gases are also used for manufacturing toothpaste, breath mints, mouthwash, throat lozenges, etc.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-industrial-gases-market

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

GCC Industrial Gases Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type:

  • Nitrogen
  • Oxygen
  • Carbon Dioxide
  • Argon
  • Hydrogen
  • Others

Market Breakup by Application:

  • Manufacturing
  • Metallurgy
  • Energy
  • Chemicals
  • Healthcare
  • Others

Market Breakup by Supply Mode:

  • Packaged
  • Bulk
  • On-Site

Market Breakup by Region:

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Qatar
  • Oman
  • Kuwait
  • Bahrain

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Browse Other Reports:

Sorbitol Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Price Trends and Research Report

India Handicrafts Market Analysis 2021-26: Share, Size, Trends and Forecast

Drones Market Trends 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2026

Polybutadiene Rubber Market Report 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand Market Analysis 2026

Leather Goods Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026

Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Price Trends and Forecast

India Tea Market 2021 | Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth & Forecast 2026

India Electric Vehicle Battery Market, Size, Trends, Share, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

System Integration Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2026

Artificial Intelligence Market Trends 2021-2026 | Industry Growth, Share, Size and Future Scope

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoAugust 17, 2021
1
Photo of Smith Ivo

Smith Ivo

Five years in chemical & material has made Ivo Smith more or less an expert in everything related to medicines, drugs, chemicals and related sectors – at least from the PR front. Through his insider access to the sector, he has gained valuable insight into the entire manufacturing process of chemical and material.

Related Articles

Photo of Sanitary Napkin Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report

Sanitary Napkin Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report

June 24, 2021
Photo of Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Research Report | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2025

Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Research Report | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2025

May 6, 2021
Photo of Fiber Optics Market Opportunity 2021, Top Companies Analysis and Forecast By 2026

Fiber Optics Market Opportunity 2021, Top Companies Analysis and Forecast By 2026

March 25, 2021
Photo of Barium Carbonate Market Size & Share | Global Industry Analysis Report 2021-2026

Barium Carbonate Market Size & Share | Global Industry Analysis Report 2021-2026

August 16, 2021
Back to top button