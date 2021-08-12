GCC Implantable Medical Devices Market Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Implantable Medical Devices Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the GCC implantable medical devices market is currently witnessing strong growth and is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Medical implants refer to devices that deliver medication, monitor body functions, support organs and tissues, etc. They are usually produced using metal, ceramics, body tissues, plastic, etc. Implantable medical devices are resistant to corrosion and are biocompatible. As a result, they are widely used for pacemakers, drug delivery systems, orthopedics, cardiovascular stents, neural prosthetics, etc. Some of the most commonly used implantable medical devices include coronary stents, interocular lenses, cardiac defibrillators, hip implants, insulin pumps, etc.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population are primarily driving the GCC implantable medical devices market. Furthermore, the increasing consumer consciousness towards physical appearances is augmenting the use of implantable medical devices in cosmetic surgeries. Additionally, continuous innovations across the microelectronics and biotechnology sectors have induced the need for advanced implantable medical devices. Moreover, the growing prominence of non- or minimally-invasive surgeries is also propelling the adoption of implantable devices to enable fast recovery and minimize hospitalization time. All of the above-mentioned factors are anticipated to further drive the demand for implantable medical devices in the GCC region over the forecasted period.

GCC Implantable Medical Devices Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the GCC implantable medical devices market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the GCC implantable medical devices market on the basis of product, material, end user and country.

Breakup by Product:

  • Orthopedic Implants
  • Dental Implants
  • Facial Implants
  • Breast Implants
  • Cardiovascular Implants
  • Others

Breakup by Material:

  • Polymers
  • Metals
  • Ceramics
  • Biologics

Breakup by End User:

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)
  • Clinics

Breakup by Country:

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Qatar
  • Oman
  • Kuwait
  • Bahrain

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-implantable-medical-devices-market

Key highlights of the report:

  • Market Performance (2014-2019)
  • Market Outlook (2020-2025)
  • Industry Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Structure of the Global Market
  • Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

