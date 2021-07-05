GCC Fresh Milk Market Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Fresh Milk Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the GCC fresh milk market reached a volume of 835.7 Million Litres in 2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the GCC market to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-fresh-milk-market/requestsample

Fresh milk refers to the milk produced by milch animals, such as goats, cows, buffaloes, camels, etc. It is rich in several essential nutrients like vitamin A and D, calcium, phosphorus, proteins, etc. Owing to this, fresh milk helps in improving bone strength, lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases, boosting metabolism, and maintaining immunity. It also assists in keeping the body hydrated as well as supplies macronutrients to support optimal health.

The GCC fresh milk market is primarily driven by the growing health consciousness among consumers in the region. This has resulted in a shift towards healthier and natural alternatives, thereby strengthening the market for fresh milk. Moreover, the wide availability of milk in several varieties, such as low-fat, calcium and vitamin-fortified, lactose-free, and organic fresh milk, has also catalyzed the market growth. Additionally, several retailers are launching innovative packaging solutions to increase the shelf life, which in turn, is boosting the sales of fresh milk across the region. Besides this, with the escalating number of dairies transitioning into organic milk production, the GCC fresh milk market is anticipated to grow further in the coming years.

GCC Fresh Milk Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the GCC fresh milk market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Almarai

Al Safi Danone

Nada Dairy

Al Ain Dairy

Al Rawabi

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-camel-dairy-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

White Chocolate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/white-chocolate-market

North America Wheat Flour Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-wheat-flour-market

North America Vinegar Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-vinegar-market

North America Potato Chips Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-potato-chips-market

North America Anhydrous Milk Fat Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-anhydrous-milk-fat-market

North America Fluid Milk Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-fluid-milk-market

North America Peanut Butter Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-peanut-butter-market

Plant Based Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plant-based-food-market

Japan Lobster Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/japan-lobster-market

Cakes and Pastries Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cakes-pastries-market

Organic Baby Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-baby-food-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800