GCC Footwear Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Footwear Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the GCC footwear market is currently witnessing steady growth and expects the market to exhibit steady growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Footwear refers to several outer coverings for feet, such as shoes, boots, sandals, which serve to purpose of protection against adversities of the environment. They are manufactured using various materials, such as wood, leather, canvas, jute, rubber, and plastic and are available in numerous sizes and designs.
The GCC footwear market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for superior quality footwear along with the evolving fashion trends. Furthermore, the changing consumer inclination towards athletic and physical activities has led to the launch of unique designs. Additionally, the easy availability of a wide range of footwear across various e-commerce and well-developed retail channels is also bolstering the market growth. Various other factors, including rising consumer expenditure capacities and extensive R&D activities to introduce sustainable footwear, ranging from hay-based sneakers to biodegradable and vegan stilettos, are anticipated to further propel the GCC footwear market in the coming years.
GCC Footwear Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the GCC footwear market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the GCC footwear market on the basis of product, material, distribution channel, pricing, end user and country.
Breakup by Product:
- Non-Athletic Footwear
- Athletic Footwear
Breakup by Material:
- Rubber
- Leather
- Plastic
- Fabric
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Footwear Specialists
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Departmental Stores
- Clothing Stores
- Online Sales
- Others
Breakup by Pricing:
- Premium
- Mass
Breakup by End User:
- Men
- Women
- Kids
Breakup by Country:
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- Oman
- Kuwait
- Bahrain
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-footwear-market
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
