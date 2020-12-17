GCC Facility Management Market to Witness 9.4% CAGR During 2019–2024, Attaining the Market Size of USD 86.8 billion by 2024

The GCC facility management market is predicted to grow at 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period with the market size reaching USD 86.8 billion by 2024. The market is driven by factors such as the mounting infrastructure developments and escalating tourism industry.

Get a Free PDF Sample Copy of this Research Report at https://www.vynzresearch.com/energy-power/gcc-facility-management-market/request-sample

Escalating emphasis on non-oil sectors, the upsurge in a number of green buildings, growing hospitality sector in the country, mounting real estate market, the surge in project activity involved on tourism such as construction of resort, hotels and budget hotels chain, expanding investment by private and public entities for refining country’s infrastructure are further fuelling the growth of the market.

The market for facility management in GCC is primarily driven by technological advancements such as the Internet of Things (IoT), smart buildings, big data, building automation and 3D.

Among all services, property segment holds the largest share in the GCC facility management market due to its advantages such as minimal maintenance and repair price, reduced occupant turnover, support with taxes, rent collection, and small vacancy cycles. The catering segment is witnessing the highest growth in the market, owing to mounting tourism and hospitality industry.

The different end users of, the facility management market are commercial, industrial, and residential. Of all these end users, the commercial category is predicted to witness the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period owing to escalating alertness among end users for commercial building maintenance to minimize expenditure.

Among all modes, the in-house segment accounted for the larger share in the GCC facility management market in GCC, due to elevated acceptance rate, long-standing existence, and comparatively low price.

The outsourced segment is further subdivided into integrated, single and bundled. The integrated segment accounted for the largest share in the market, as it reduces complication by decreasing the number of service suppliers, and preserves a single point of contact.

The different type of facility management market is hard, soft and others. The hard category accounted for the largest share in the GCC facility management market due to the high cost. Moreover, the hard category requires expert knowledge and technical assistance.

Saudi Arabia is the largest and observed to witness significant growth in the GCC facility management market as the region the tourism industry is increasing. In addition, expanding construction activities, and rapid urbanization are also driving the growth of the Saudi Arabia facility management market.

Key players in the GCC facility management industry are investing in the development of advanced, which is strengthening their position in the market. EMCOR Group Inc., Emrill Services LLC., United Facilities Management, Khidmah LLC, Cofely Besix Facility Management, Kharafi National, Interserve plc, Imdaad LLC, Musanadah Facilities Management Co. Ltd., and Farnek Services LLC are some of the key players offering facility management in GCC.

Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/energy-power/gcc-facility-management-market/customize-report