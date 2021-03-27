GCC Defense Market 2021 Competitive Insights- Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Elbit Systems Ltd, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corporation

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the GCC Defense Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for GCC Defense investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The GCC defense market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 2%, during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

The GCC Defense market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Dahra Engineering & Security Services LLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Elbit Systems Ltd, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Aselsan AS, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, Honeywell International Inc., BAE Systems PLC, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Airbus SE, Leonardo SpA Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

– Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, BAE Systems, and Rheinmetall AG were some of the foreign players that dominated the GCC defense market in 2019. However, the countries in the region are currently focusing on developing their indigenous manufacturing capabilities.

– For instance, Saudi Arabia plans to make its publicly held defense manufacturers hold more than 50% of its defense revenue share by 2030. These initiatives may reduce the market share of foreign companies during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Procurement of Air-based Vehicles Expected to Drive the Market Revenues during the Forecast Period

– Although the countries in the region face threats from the sea, they need to improve their air-based surveillance and defense capabilities. The recent imposition of air, land, and sea blockade on Qatar by the Arabian countries, like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Egypt, is worsening the friendly relations within the region.

– In the wake of all these events, these counties are enhancing their air-based defense strength. In May 2015, the Government of Qatar signed a USD 7 billion deal with France for the acquisition of 24 Dassault Rafael fighter jets, and in December 2017, Qatar ordered additional 12 Rafael fighter jets. In February 2019, the first Rafael fighter jet was delivered to the country. In December 2017, BAE Systems, and the government of Qatar signed a deal valued approximately Euro 5 billion for the supply of 24 Typhoon Eurofighter aircraft, with delivery expected to commence in late 2022.

– Moreover, in June 2017, the United States and Qatar signed a deal for the purchase of F-15 fighter jets, with an initial cost of USD 12 billion, which was expected to improve the air support mission capabilities of Qatar. The Hawk, an advanced jet trainer, produced by BAE Systems PLC, is operated in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: GCC Defense Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, GCC Defense Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

