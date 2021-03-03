GCC Construction Machinery Market 2021 Precise Outlook- Kobelco Construction Machinery, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Sumitomo Construction Machinery, CNH Industrial

The GCC construction machinery market was valued at USD XX million in 2019, and is expected to project a CAGR of about 3.09%, during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025

Cranes are expected to dominate the machinery market, owing to numerous construction projects, such as buildings and water projects that are going on in countries, such as the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

– The UAE and Saudi Arabian construction industry are on the rebound after witnessing a significant pressure, due to a prolonged slump in oil prices. However, both the governments increasing infrastructure investment and launching development projects for the coming years are expected to boost the construction sector, and may also encourage private sector developers to bring forward their own projects, in turn, increasing the demand for construction machinery.

The prominent players in the GCC Construction Machinery market are:

Kobelco Construction Machinery, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Sumitomo Construction Machinery, CNH Industrial (Case Construction), Caterpillar, Komatsu, Liebherr International AG, Mitsubishi, JCB, Volvo Construction Equipment Corp., Doosan Infracore Construction Equipment, Wirtgen Group, Hyundai Construction Equipment

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

GCC Construction Machinery Market Overview

Crane Segment Dominated the Market

The GCC crane market is expected to reach USD 1,112.27 million, by 2024.

The crane market has witnessed a short period of decline in the region, however economies of the Middle-East region are picking up, triggering investments in residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects.

Due to the major ongoing projects, the domestic and foreign tower crane manufacturers are showing great interest in construction activities among GCC countries. This is because the local demand for these machines is high, specifically in the United Arab Emirates. UAE-based tower crane supplier and Potain dealer NFT, currently has 208 tower cranes on hire between Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.

Highrise towers, which are very popular in the GCC countries, require luffing cranes with a big capacity, such as the Potain MR 418. For instance; ten MR 418s have been installed at the Royal Atlantis Residences from the past two years. This makes the Royal Atlantis job site the first in the United Arab Emirates to use the new Potain machine.

Apart from tower cranes, the increasing construction activity in the GCC countries has generated significant orders of mobile cranes. For instance, Sarens has deployed a fleet of 17 cranes to help build one of eight stadiums that will host the countrys World Cup championship matches. For this project, a total of 17 mobile and crawler cranes were mobilized on-site over a timeline of 18 months.

High capacity cranes are also high in demand in the GCC countries, due to the high number of energy-related projects and construction of industrial facilities. For instance, Mammoet, which is a privately held Dutch company, has been involved in the expansion of a polypropylene plant in the Gulf Coast, which will increase the site production capacity by an additional 450,000 metric ton a year.

Competitive Landscape

The GCC construction machinery market is mostly characterized by the presence of numerous international companies, resulting in a highly competitive market environment. The top-ten players in the market account for around 63% of the market share, and the remaining 37% of the market share is dominated by other players, such as Yanmar, JCB, Wirtgen Group, Terex, etc.

The market is a consolidated one with Caterpillar being the leader, followed by Liebherr, Komatsu, Volvo Construction Equipment, and CNH Industrial.

Major players are investing considerably in their RandD department, in order to integrate innovation with excellence in performance. The demand for high performance, efficient, and safe handling equipment from the end market is expected to make the market more competitive over the forecast period.

Additionally, construction equipment manufacturers are collaborating with OEMs to come up with new products. For instance, Hyundai Construction Equipment is working with Cummins to develop an electric-powered mini excavator.

