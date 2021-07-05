GCC Camel Dairy Market: Top Companies, Investment Trend, Growth & Innovation Trends 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Camel Dairy Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the GCC camel dairy market was worth US$ 472.8 Million in 2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the GCC market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Camel milk refers to one of the most nutritious dairy products, which includes natural probiotic in it. It has higher quantities of iron, proteins, and vitamin C compared to cow’s milk and has lower cholesterol and fat content. Camel milk helps to improve systemic immunity and gastrointestinal health. Numerous medical researchers have also suggested that camel milk creates a positive impact on the health of children suffering from autism. Furthermore, it is also known for reducing skin inflammation and soothing skin conditions.

The presence of large camel population across the GCC countries, such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar has primarily influenced the market growth. Furthermore, the growing health-consciousness among the consumers and increasing diabetic population in the region are also propelling the product demand. Additionally, the rising popularity of camel dairy products, such as yogurt, laban, processed cheese, etc., is further providing thrust to the market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of camel milk to formulate numerous skincare products is expected to drive the GCC camel milk market in the coming years.

Breakup by Product Type:

Pasteurized Camel Milk

Flavoured Camel Milk

Camel Milk Powder

Camel Milk Ice Cream

Camel Milk Cheese

Camel Milk Laban

Camel Milk Ghee

Camel Milk Drinking Yoghurt

Camel Milk Infant Formulae

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Traditional

Modern

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Bottles

Cartons

Cans

Jars

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

