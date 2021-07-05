GCC Camel Dairy Market: Top Companies, Investment Trend, Growth & Innovation Trends 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Camel Dairy Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the GCC camel dairy market was worth US$ 472.8 Million in 2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the GCC market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Camel milk refers to one of the most nutritious dairy products, which includes natural probiotic in it. It has higher quantities of iron, proteins, and vitamin C compared to cow’s milk and has lower cholesterol and fat content. Camel milk helps to improve systemic immunity and gastrointestinal health. Numerous medical researchers have also suggested that camel milk creates a positive impact on the health of children suffering from autism. Furthermore, it is also known for reducing skin inflammation and soothing skin conditions.

The presence of large camel population across the GCC countries, such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar has primarily influenced the market growth. Furthermore, the growing health-consciousness among the consumers and increasing diabetic population in the region are also propelling the product demand. Additionally, the rising popularity of camel dairy products, such as yogurt, laban, processed cheese, etc., is further providing thrust to the market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of camel milk to formulate numerous skincare products is expected to drive the GCC camel milk market in the coming years.

GCC Camel Dairy Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the GCC camel dairy market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the GCC camel dairy market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, packaging type, technology, end use and country.

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Pasteurized Camel Milk
  • Flavoured Camel Milk
  • Camel Milk Powder
  • Camel Milk Ice Cream
  • Camel Milk Cheese
  • Camel Milk Laban
  • Camel Milk Ghee
  • Camel Milk Drinking Yoghurt
  • Camel Milk Infant Formulae
  • Others

 

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Traditional
  • Modern

 

Breakup by Packaging Type:

  • Bottles
  • Cartons
  • Cans
  • Jars
  • Others

Key highlights of the report:

  • Market Performance (2014-2019)
  • Market Outlook (2020-2025)
  • Industry Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Structure of the Global Market
  • Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

