GCC Business Jet Market Global Outlook 2021-2026: Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, Bombardier Inc., Dassault Aviation SA

The GCC Business Jet Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Global GCC Business Jet Market are Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, Bombardier Inc., Dassault Aviation SA, Embraer SA, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, Textron Inc., Empire Aviation Group, DC Aviation Al-Futtaim, Falcon Aviaton, Royal Jet, EXECUJET AVIATION GROUP, SAUDIA PRIVATE AVIATION (SPA), Qatar Executive, VistaJet and Other

>5000 Nm Segment Held the Largest Market Share in 2019

In segmentation by range, the over 5000 Nm segment held the largest market share in 2019. In the GCC countries, the business jet fleet has a large share of long-range jets, which fall under this segment. The main reason for this is the higher purchasing power of the customers for large, sophisticated jets and the geographical location of the region, which requires long-range jets for intercontinental travel to countries in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions. Long-range business jet models from the Bombardier Global family, the larger Gulfstream aircraft, and Boeing Business Jets have witnessed an increase in sales in the region in the last three years, and the revenues for the MRO providers are also highest from this segment, due to the presence of a large fleet. Seven business jets were delivered to the GCC countries in 2019, out of which five are long-range business jets, comprising of four Gulfstream aircraft and one Boeing Business Jet aircraft. Such a higher demand for long-range business jets is expected to continue from the region owing to the aforementioned factors.

Government Initiatives and Investments in Airport Infrastructure Supporting the Growth of the Market



Though the market for business jets has remained lucrative in the region in the past decade, countries like Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain had seen a relatively lower procurement and flight activity for private jets, mainly due to the space and infrastructure constraints for private operators. However, governments are now formulating several initiatives that are bolstering the infrastructure enhancement activities in these countries. Aviation infrastructure development projects in countries like Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain are facilitating more space for private jet FBOs and MRO providers, and charter providers are utilizing this opportunity to add more routes into these countries. The growing aviation opportunities in these countries have led to the emergence of several new players recently. For instance, Omans National Aviation Strategy 2030 aims to spur a six-fold increase in aviations contribution to GDP in the next decade through various infrastructure developments. The country also witnessed the emergence of business jet charter startups like Salalah Air (Salalah) and Al Sharqiya Aviation in the recent past. At the same time, in Saudi Arabia, where the business jet activity is the highest in the GCC, the airport expansion projects at both the Riyadh and Jeddah airports is expected to allow for more space for private jets, helping the local MRO and FBO providers. Thus, the growth in investments in aviation infrastructure is expected to bolster the market prospects during the forecast period.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this.

